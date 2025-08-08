Mumbai will open doors for Automation Expo 2025 in 2 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: The stage is being set, and the transformation is in full swing. With just three days remaining until the gates open for Automation Expo 2025, the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon is already abuzz with construction crews, technology teams, and exhibitor installations. Asia's largest automation exhibition is taking shape—brick by brick, booth by booth—across an expansive 36,000 square meters of dedicated space.

With less than 48 hours remaining, the countdown is no longer a number—it's a signal. A signal that India is ready to lead. That innovation is ready to be witnessed. And that industry decision-makers should be ready to act. The doors open on August 11, and what awaits inside will not just inform — it will inspire.

Across the exhibition grounds, over 2,000 exhibiting companies are moving into their final stages of installation. Sophisticated industrial robots are being calibrated. IIoT-enabled systems are going live. Smart sensors, control instruments, cybersecurity solutions, and energy-efficient platforms are being meticulously prepared for live demonstration. This is not an expo being assembled—it's a vision being realized.

“Automation Expo stands as a premier platform that continually shapes the future of automation across India’s industrial landscape. With each successive edition, it reinforces its reputation through visionary themes and transformative showcases.

The 2025 edition is poised to spotlight sustainability at its core—featuring cutting-edge, AI-driven, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible automation solutions that not only enhance operational productivity but also align with global environmental goals. Wishing Automation Expo 2025 unparalleled success. – Mr. V.B. Srikar, Co-Chairman, Nagman Instruments & Electronics Private Limited, Chennai.

“Excitement builds as Automation Expo 2025 promises ground-breaking innovations and smart solutions that redefine industry standards. From intelligent robotics to next-gen control systems, the expo is set to showcase the future of automation in action. A must-attend for visionaries and tech leaders eager to explore transformative trends shaping tomorrow's connected world.” — Dr. Hemal Desai, Vice President, Endress+Hauser, India.

