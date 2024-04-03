Mumbai’s JN Port records highest ever container throughput

New Delhi, April 3 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Mumbai, one of the leading container-handling ports in the country, has recorded its highest-ever throughput of 6.43 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in the fiscal year 2023-24, which represents a 6.27 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 6.05 million TEU for 2022-23, the Ministry of Ports and Shipping said on Wednesday.

The total traffic handled at JNPA from April 2023 to March 2024 is 85.82 million tonnes, which is 2.33 per cent higher than the 83.86 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This includes 78.13 million tonnes of container traffic and 7.70 million tonnes of bulk cargo as against 76.19 million tonnes of container traffic and 7.67 million tonnes of bulk traffic in the corresponding period of last year.

Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals -- NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT. The port also has a shallow water berth for general cargo and liquid cargo terminal which is managed by the BPCL-Indian Oil consortium. The port area stretches across 277 hectares of land. JNPA also operates multi-product SEZ, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, to boost export-oriented industries.

