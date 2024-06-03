Mumbai's Super Cop Krishna Prakash Honored with Hindi Sahitya Bharati Award

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Krishna Prakash, renowned as the head of Mumbai Police's elite counter-terrorism unit, Force One, has been honored with the prestigious Annual Hindi Sahitya Bharati Award. The recognition was bestowed during the Sab Me Ram Shashwat Shri Ram multicultural festival in Mumbai.

At the festival, which featured a confluence of music, literature, dance, and theatre, Krishna Prakash shared his insights with the youth, emphasizing the "strength of steel" he derives from Lord Ram's life and teachings. The event aimed to narrate Lord Ram's story through various artistic forms, offering a unique cultural experience.

Krishna Prakash has been instrumental in conceptualizing this festival, aiming to present Lord Ram's narrative in an engaging and educational manner. "Lord Ram's teachings provide a reservoir of strength and wisdom that can guide us through the toughest challenges," he stated.

The Hindi Sahitya Bharati initiative was born out of the realization that bringing together intellectuals on a common platform can significantly enhance cultural and literary efforts. After extensive discussions and consensus among scholars, the name Hindi Sahitya Bharati was chosen to represent the initiative, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual ethos of Indian society and aims to propagate the values of universal brotherhood and harmony through Hindi literature.

Krishna Prakash's dual role as a top cop and a cultural ambassador highlights his multifaceted contributions to society, blending the rigor of law enforcement with the softer, noble pursuits of literature and cultural heritage.

Incidentally, Krishna Prakash is a two-time Guinness World Record holder who will achieve his third this June for initiating the maximum number of letters through postcards to Lord Ram, enabling the common man's direct connection with the divine.

