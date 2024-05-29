MuscleBlaze BIOZYME Whey Protein redefines fitness in Nepal with Cutting-Edge Science

SMPL

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29: Trusted by 6M+ athletes worldwide, the formula offers a clinically proven 50 per cent boost in protein absorption. This is a game-changer in post-workout nutrition, promoting unparalleled recovery, and lean muscle development.

Revealing Scientific Brilliance: U.S. Patent validates MuscleBlaze's Innovation

MuscleBlaze Biozyme whey protein range transcends conventional supplements with its U.S.Patent-published formulation. This underscores MuscleBlaze's commitment to advancing the boundaries of nutritional science.

Maximizing Performance: Clinically Tested 50 per cent Enhanced Protein Absorption

Backed by clinical trials, the Biozyme Whey Protein range delivers a proven 50 per cent increase in protein absorption. Each serving optimizes recovery, propels lean muscle gains, minimizes bloating, and elevates overall fitness.

A Trusted Legacy: After India, Singapore, Dubai, now also available in Nepal

MuscleBlaze understands the fitness goals of the people in Nepal. Whether you're a gym-going bodybuilder, a runner, a yogi, or a trekker, MuscleBlaze's Biozyme Performance Whey, Iso-Zero, Raw Whey Protein range, and other fitness supplements will deliver exceptional results. Our advanced technology ensures that you get the highest recovery with every scoop.

Conveniently Available Online & Offline on Protein Nepal Traders, Bhat-Bhateni Stores

Experience the MuscleBlaze difference with just a click! This revolutionary fitness nutrition range including protein, creatine, multi-vitamin, fish oil, etc is available in Nepal through MuscleBlaze's authorized dealers: Protein Nepal Traders, and Bhat-Bhateni Stores.

Expert Testimony: Redefining Post-Workout Nutrition Standards, Globally

"At MuscleBlaze, we're pushing the boundaries of sports nutrition. The years of research for Biozyme Whey Protein represent a leap forward in protein absorption technology and the global recognition solidifies its position as a leader in muscle recovery" says Kaustuv Paliwal, Sr Vice President at MuscleBlaze.

Internationally Tested: Excellence in Every Scoop

MB Biozyme Whey Protein range is globally committed to delivering high-quality supplements. MuscleBlaze ensures the range exceeds industry benchmarks by enabling the product authenticity check feature for all customers.

The entire range includes supplements like Biozyme Performance Whey, Biozyme Whey Protein, Biozyme Iso Zero, Raw Whey Protein, Raw Whey Isolate, Multi-vitamin, Fish Oil, Creatine Monohydrate, CreaPRO, along with MuscleBlaze's Fuel One supplements. With a published U.S. Patent, clinical acclaim, and the trust of millions, MuscleBlaze is set to redefine fitness nourishment in Nepal.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor