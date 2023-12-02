Mustafa Yusufali Gom honored with Udyog Ratna Award 2023

The eminent personality was recently lauded for his incredible efforts and felicitated with a Udyog Ratna Award for this outstanding work in building repairs and restoration.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: A few people in this world believe in only consistently putting effort into their desired fields. These incredible professionals never shy away from taking the required risks in their lives while making a positive difference in the lives of others through all that they choose to do in their careers and chosen sectors. We couldn't help but notice how Mr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom did precisely that and stunned everyone with his selfless acts for others.

Mr. Gom was recently awarded the prestigious “Udyog Ratna Award” for his outstanding work in building repairs and restoration for his firm Care Takers Exterior & Interior Pvt. Ltd. In a recent ceremony organized by Vaagdhara at Versova Arcadia International School Andheri, Mumbai, the much-talked-about personality was awarded this honor by the Minister of State for West Bengal, Shrikanth Mahato, along with Shalini Thackeray, filmmaker Raja Bundela, and actor Karan Razdan, who honored him with a bouquet.

Besides achieving this, he also serves as the company's Managing Director “Care Takers Exterior and Interior Private Limited.” The company is known for the restoration of old buildings. Mr. Gom was also honoured with Doctorate in building repairs and restoration with a certificate of merit by the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management Studies. He loves serving the nation through his association with the World Human Rights Protection Commission.

Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom proudly serves as the Secretary of the Anjuman-e-Najmi Dawoodi Bohra in Kandivali, Mumbai, under the guideline of His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb and through this organization, he actively engages in social work. In the past, he has been a recipient of several accolades and awards for his commendable social work, like the “Gau Bharat Bharti” award from former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai and also recognition from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with Vaagdhara Samman.

Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, also honored him with the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Award at Raj Bhavan Kolkata. Many other prominent social organizations have recognized him for his heartfelt efforts for people and society.

Since 1989, he has remained actively involved in building maintenance and restoration. He has done restoration work for over 500 old buildings, thanks to his company “Care Takers Exterior and Interior Private Limited,” known for its high-quality and reliable work.

Receiving the Udyog Ratna Award, Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom says that it is a great pleasure when one's work and dedication are recognized. This honor has also made him realize his increased responsibility to work even harder in near future.

