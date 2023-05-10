Muthoot Fincorp One Gold Loan is now available on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets has partnered with Muthoot Fincorp One, to provide individuals with an online, affordable gold loan that helps them meet their needs easily. Muthoot Fincorp One is the strategic business unit of Muthoot Fincorp Limited, providing gold loans at competitive interest rates starting from 0.83 per cent per month, with a maximum loan tenure of up to 9 months.

Bajaj Markets ensures a comfortable experience, allowing individuals to opt for the Muthoot Fincorp One Gold Loan right from the comfort of their home. Through a completely digital process, one can access this loan, and get the funds they need. The pledged collateral would be collected from the borrowers' homes.

The gold is then stored in a safe locker, ensuring safety of the assets all through. Here are the key terms and features of the Muthoot Fincorp One Gold Loan available on Bajaj Markets:

Apart from these, one enjoys the following benefits when availing of the gold loan by Muthoot Fincorp One on Bajaj Markets:

- Zero processing charges

- Convenient repayment tenure

- Simple documentation process

- Safe online application process

Taking the Muthoot Fincorp One Gold Loan is easier through the Bajaj Markets' app or website. Individuals can reap the benefit of a seamless digital process and enjoy attractive features that suit their needs best.

