Mutual fund data for Dec highlights a maturing investor base: Analysts

New Delhi, Jan 9 The mutual fund data for December highlights a maturing investor base -- using debt funds tactically for liquidity while staying structurally invested in equities and diversified products for long-term wealth creation, market experts said on Friday.

This balance underscores the increasing sophistication of Indian mutual fund investors, they added.

Mutual fund industry’s net asset under management (AUM) stands at Rs 80,23,378.99 crore for the month of December. Net AUM for the month of November was Rs 80,80,369.52 crore.

“The industry's net outflows of approximately Rs 66,500 crore in December 2025 reflect a seasonal rebalancing rather than a shift in investor sentiment driven by debt funds,” said Kartik Jain, MD and CEO, Shriram AMC.

The strong inflows into Flexi Cap funds, in particular, suggest investors are increasingly delegating asset allocation decisions to fund managers amid uncertain global cues.

SIP assets stood at Rs 16.63 lakh crore in December 2025, accounting for 20.7 per cent of total mutual fund assets, according to the AMFI data.

According to Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO Mutual Fund, after stabilising around Rs 29,400-Rs 29,500 crore per month, the SIP collection jumped at its highest ever level of Rs 31,000 crore in December 2025.

“This jump of around 5 per cent in monthly collection of SIP flows is the hallmark of investors’ confidence in the MF industry,” Gandhi added.

SIP contribution for December stood at Rs 31,001.67 crores which is highest ever. The number of contributing SIP accounts stood at 9,78,99,703 last month.

On other hand bullions metals like gold, silver has been on a stellar rally leading to slowing equity related flows in mutual fund segment. Gold and other ETFs are witnessing record high inflows due to gold shining high in recent times.

Mutual Fund Folios were at 26,12,53,836 (as of December 2025), with 26.40 lakh net folios being added during the month. Folios as of November 2025 stood at 25,86,14,320.

Retail MF Folios (Equity+Hybrid+Solution Oriented Schemes) were at 20,27,86,198 in December, against 20,15,85,661 in November. Retail AUM (Equity+Hybrid+Solution Oriented Schemes) stood at Rs 47,35,764 crores for December.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor