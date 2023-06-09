My Perfumes Select Forays into the Indian Perfume Retail Sector with its One-of-a-kind Luxurious Flagship Store in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: My Perfumes Select, UAE's new-age, premium luxurious perfume brand, announces its foray into the burgeoning Indian perfume retail sector with the launch of its one-of-a-kind, customer-experience-focused flagship store in Mumbai's historic and world-famous shopping district, Colaba. The renowned United Arab Emirates pioneering, legacy perfumery brand aims to introduce discerning Indian consumers to its unparalleled Middle Eastern premium luxurious perfume tradition, with a phase one strategy of establishing 10 to 15 My Perfumes Select stores and subsequently, doubling its store network every year.

My Perfumes Select fragrances are well-loved across the globe for being crafted from the most expensive, exquisite and precious perfume ingredients from around the world. The brand's commitment to excellence ensures an unwavering commitment to the finest quality of perfumes, unrivalled sillage and unwavering longevity. All of their perfumes are Extrait De Parfum, incorporating the highest concentration of perfume oil, while being one of the purest blends of French and Oriental fragrances.

My Perfumes Select is steadfastly establishing a long-lasting retail presence across the GCC market and now, India. Over the last nine years, the brand has had a 40% Y-O-Y sustained revenue growth. In the UAE, the brand has an established presence with three signature stores, one at Dubai's world-famous shopping destination, the Gold Souk, and two at Abu Dhabi at the Dalma Mall and the Deerfields Mall.

With the launch of the flagship My Perfumes Select Mumbai store, the brand aims to introduce discerning Indian customers to a luxurious, captivating and new-age retail experience that is all at once bold, chic, elegant and immersive. At the store, customers can relax and browse as long as they need to discover, experiment and experience an avant-garde world of luxury perfumes at their convenience. At the heart of the store design lies attention to detail to a luxurious customer experience and a signature retail adventure.

Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director, My Perfumes Group says, "India as a market, especially for a brand such as ours, is not just huge, it is very exciting. We are amply aware of India's very own eclectic, rich and traditional history with perfumery and today, its ever-expanding diverse fragrance market. Yes, retail is an investment-intensive sector in terms of the real estate, store design and build-up, human resource, logistics, warehousing apart from the product costs of the products. However, we believe India is worth it and ready for a brand and experience such as My Perfumes Select. We are tied up with some of the biggest global names in the world of perfumes which brings on board access to latest international research, insights and trends, directly benefitting our consumers. We have forward-planned for the next three years. The brand is strong, already has a global presence and the products have been well loved across the globe. Currently, we are in advanced stages of finalising some more strategic locations for the brand that would expand our footprint across premium retail. So, I am very confident about the success and future scalability, both in India and across the Middle East."

My Perfumes Select is a luxurious fragrance brand based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With a passion for the art of perfumery, the brand offers a range of perfumes crafted from Extrait de Parfum or perfume absolutes from the most exquisite perfume ingredients in the world.

The brand is committed to providing a richer olfactory experience that combines luxury, longevity and great sillage. It has pioneered the concept of EDPs with 0% alcohol that work with all skin types. Manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities in the UAE, My Perfumes Select adheres to strict guidelines, ensuring the highest standards of production. Each fragrance is meticulously crafted to perfection, reflecting the brand's unwavering dedication to excellence.

With a global presence in 90 countries, My Perfumes Select is a celebrated premium international brand that embodies the romance and heritage of Middle Eastern fragrance traditions.

