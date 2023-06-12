My Promise: A Celebration of the Zoya Bride

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12: Zoya, the exquisite boutique from the House of Tata presents 'My Promise', a campaign that celebrates its muse, the Zoya woman, in her avatar as a modern bride. In the flush of love's light, the Zoya Bride knows one thing: it is her soul that lets her be who she is: treasured, pure and unsullied. On this day, that will be forever hers, she is not becoming whole, she already is, and joyfully shares her all in this union. With "My Promise", Zoya reaffirms her unwavering vow to stay true to herself as she celebrates this sparkling milestone to the infinite wonders of her heart.

The Zoya Bride is unapologetically unconventional and free in her sense of authenticity. She embraces every facet of her identity, even the parts that seem miles apart. She is charmed by sensual necklaces that sit close to her collarbone and effortlessly complement versatile necklines. She sees singularity and beauty in the unusual play of diamonds and emeralds with morganites and her ensemble sparkles in exceptional pieces with large stones in unexpected confluences of colour. Non-traditional pieces like rings and bracelets take centre stage and create a focal point for her look, celebrating her aesthetic with fine craftsmanship and elevated design. She embraces the kinks and quirks that define her journey, experimenting while staying connected to her roots. The emphasis is on individuality as she pairs a tailored jacket with a traditional polki necklace with hand-painted enamel motifs of lotuses on the Ganges. She looks for fluidity and comfort in her jewellery, so she can enjoy her celebration unhindered, dance with her beloved and laugh with her friends. It isn't about the heaviest pieces, but the ones that sparkle with character and individuality and that can be styled with versatility for special occasions or to elevate her every day.

"In Zoya's wedding universe, traditional expectations that surround precious jewellery are replaced. The choices of the modern bride emerge from a melting pot of cultures and traditions, reflecting her Indian soul and global spirit. She infuses her trousseau of jewels with meaningful pieces that have present-day relevance and contemporary flair and each piece is mindfully selected to be worn effortlessly and enjoyed over and again," says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Zoya's Business Head.

Here is a promise of jewels that will make her shine on her wedding day and a promise that she will want to wear them often. Here is a promise of timeless jewels that will become heirlooms to celebrate her legacy, of standing tall and true to her journey, accompanied by the beloved one of her choice.

Zoya's website and social media pages share ideas for contemporary wedding looks. Effusion of Blush: shows a bride wearing an elegant necklace inspired by the Birds of Paradise flower. Effortlessly stylish on her big day, the necklace features a fluid and contemporary design for movement and functionality. Her reveries on this special day are reflected in the mesmerising combinations of rubies, tourmalines, pink sapphires and diamonds. Spotlighting her neck with en vogue floral motifs, it is complemented by a tulle gown that gushes forth in delicate shades of blush with modern silhouettes and delicate ruffles.

As small, intimate weddings capture the fancy of the contemporary brides, she endeavours to express her individuality with bright coloured stones that are known to elicit superlatives by serving as a focal point of her look in a style called Pure Grace. Zoya's unwavering quest for ultimate beauty creates this magnificent necklace. Crafted in rose and white gold, the central motif is made up of an exceptional 10-carat tourmaline flanked by 639 scintillating diamonds, capturing her nonchalant spirit in a magnificent display of precision and extraordinary craftsmanship. Contemporary cuffs and bridal bracelets are most definitely in season. Bangles mixed and matched in rose and white gold are embellished with solitaires and diamonds in baguette and princess cuts. Stacked to create fluidity and movement, they combine exquisite wearability with glamour.

In a look titled Fable of Femininity, an array of emeralds rests juxtaposed against a plush palette of pastels, aesthetic in vision and unyielding in spirit. When worn, the design is a monument to the vitality of the bride whose inner strength is seeking newer ways of outward expression. A strength that doesn't diminish her femininity, but serves as an ode to its resilience. Crafted with exacting precision and devotion, Zoya's expert gemmologists have meticulously selected 211 breath-taking Zambian emeralds in different shapes and ardent hues to create a masterpiece as singular as her. 166 precisely set diamonds create a unique shape for this graceful and feminine necklace. Paired with a dreamy gown from Shantnu&Nikhil, this is a modern and romantic keepsake that will be a timeless treasure for generations to come.

