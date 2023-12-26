myHQ by ANAROCK Partners With Awfis to Add 100+ New Coworking Centers for On-Demand Day Passes

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: myHQ by ANAROCK, India's leading platform for flexible workspace solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Awfis, the country's largest provider of agile office spaces, to give on-demand access to Awfis's 100+ centers across the country.

* Tie-up adds over 15 new cities to the flexi-workspace portfolio.

* Of 10.5 mn. sq. ft. office space absorbed in Q3 2023 in top 7 cities, coworking accounts for approx. 20% share.

* Post COVID-19, 70% of Indian companies have adopted various kinds of coworking models.

Utkarsh Kawatra, Senior Director - myHQ by ANAROCK, says, "Under this collaboration, myHQ user base of 100,000 individuals, will now have seamless access to Awfis centers to book on-demand seats and meeting rooms across the country via the myHQ app. Our on-demand solutions are one of the most popular options for professionals who need to get work done in an enabled corporate setting on a short-term or occasional basis. They can book individually or together, a single seat or a meeting room, whatever they need."

This unique collaboration will leverage the hugely increased post-pandemic pace of the Indian coworking industry. As per myHQ research, since 2017, an astonishing 25 mn. sq. ft. of coworking spaces have penetrated the top 7 cities of the country.

"Today, coworking represents a 21% share of the country's entire commercial office space sector," says Kawatra. "In Q3 2023, the top 7 cities have absorbed 10.5 million square feet of office space, of which coworking accounts for a approx. 20% share. The most vibrant coworking hubs in India are currently NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru - but the flex workspace trend is rapidly penetrating even Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns."

Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO - Awfis, says, "We are excited to collaborate with myHQ for our mobility solutions. For us, this becomes another key source of helping a wider audience base experience our services. Our products have been carefully designed keeping in mind the evolving preferences of the new-age workforce and our pricing strategy ensures that people get elevated workspace experience in key micro-markets across cities at a very competitive price. This partnership aligns with our goal to maximize our reach to individuals and corporates across the country."

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, 70% of Indian companies have adopted various iterations of flexible work models. Coworking spaces have thus become the go-to option for firms and their employees to accommodate their dynamic work approach. More than 50% of startups and fledgling firms with smaller teams find coworking an exceptionally cost-effective solution for hybrid work.

Coworking centers have become a very attractive proposition for businesses, especially startups and companies with smaller teams. The myHQ SaaS platform has already enabled such firms, as well as large corporates who have added flexible work to their traditional office approach, access to 1000+ centers across India.

myHQ by ANAROCK is India's largest flexible workspace solutions platform. Founded in 2016 by IIT Delhi graduates Utkarsh Kawatra & Vinayak Agarawal, their mission is to empower today's workforce with freedom and flexibility to work in any-way & from any-where by providing technology driven innovative workspace solutions. Currently present across 7+ cities with a footprint of 700+ spaces, they have helped over 50,000 individuals & corporates in having more productive days at work.

Please visit myhq.in

Awfis is the leading flexible workspace solutions company in India offering a network of flexible coworking spaces, where small and large corporates can seamlessly book and utilize workspaces tailored to their requirements. Within their suite of flexible workspace solutions, they offer Awfis Space Solutions, Awfis Transform, and Awfis Care. Their integrated platform strategy addresses modern workspace requirements by backward integration with Awfis Transform, providing design and build services, and forward integration with Awfis Care, delivering facility management services on behalf of space owners.

For more information: Please log on to www.awfis.com.

ANAROCK is the leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.

Over the last six years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management. ANAROCK has developed its own technology which is applied across all businesses.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2200 experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India and the Middle East.

Please visit anarock.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor