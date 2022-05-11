Nadeem aka Bunny's video "All Rounder Mochi" crosses 7.2M views on YouTube

Internet is on fire these days as the hilarious, crazy video of "All Rounder Mochi" on Sevengers YouTube channel has created a storm and has crossed 7.2 Million views making the video a viral hit on social media. Meet, one of the creators of the Sevengers channel, Nadeem aka Bunny!

Nadeem is one of the finest YouTubers currently a sensation in this entertainment world. His stellar comic sense, his local language tone, and the dialogue throw are amazingly supreme. Within a very short period of time, Nadeem has created a special place in the hearts of people. He is getting very much fame for his comic and humorous performances. The famous "Bunnydope" on MX TakaTak is none other than Nadeem. He is absolutely a powerful content creator, whose acting skills and in-built comic nature captured the hearts of millions making him one of the best content creators in this ever-evolving entertainment industry.

The viral video on Sevengers YouTube Channel "All Rounder Mochi" featuring Nadeem and Mohd Asif has grabbed 7.2 million views. The facial expressions, innocence, and tone have grabbed the nerve of people making the video a viral hit on the Internet.

"All Rounder Mochi" video revolves around a shoemaker who also has other businesses to do like giving money on interest or lending things to earn little money. In the video, Mohd Asif has played the role of Mochi, and Bunny has played a character of a needy person who needs money to repay a loan. The video is extremely hilarious and makes people laugh while watching the comedy and the facial expressions of the characters. The second part of the video is also very funny. The second part also caught the eyes of 6.7 Million people making it viral again.

Nadeem aims to display his creativity and talent through his comical and loving performances. He is one of the creators of channel Sevengers. The YouTube channel currently is ruling the YouTube with whopping 7.18 Million subscribers. Many of the videos have crossed the mark of crore views making the channel famous, and the videos are viral on YouTube trending page every day.

India is blessed with amazing talents. The content creators can do anything with the in-built, natural comic creativity. Sevengers is the perfect example, and its creators aim to spread happiness and laughter all around. They believe that in these hectic, over-stressed schedules of daily routine, our mind needs some rest and they give the same through their videos. A little happiness, a little moment of joy can give the necessary strength to the body. The Creator Nadeem aka Bunny is overwhelmed with the love and support he gained from his audience.

We certainly need this kind of talent who make great use of social media and make good use of the Internet to create and spread happiness all over the world.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor