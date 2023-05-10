Namaste Production Presents Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan Live in Concert, Organized by Ekataa Theater and Hosted at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium

New Delhi (India), May 10: Ekataa Theater, co-founded by Abhishek Sengar and Sumit Dwivedi, is proud to present a live concert featuring the legendary father-son duo Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. The event is organized in collaboration with Namaste Production, Aditya Narayan’s production house, and promises to be a mesmerizing evening of music and entertainment.

The concert, scheduled for May 20th at the iconic Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, is expected to attract a large audience of music enthusiasts. The venue, known for its exceptional facilities and outstanding acoustics, ensures that every guest will have an immersive experience.

Udit Narayan, the legendary Bollywood playback singer, and his son Aditya Narayan, a multi-talented singer, actor, and television host, will take the stage to perform some of their most popular songs. Their unique blend of classic Bollywood melodies and contemporary music elements is sure to delight fans of all ages.

This live concert featuring Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan is a celebration of their exceptional contributions to the music industry. Both artists are supremely talented, and the audience will have an unforgettable experience listening to them perform live.

Abhishek Sengar and Sumit Dwivedi, the co-founders of Ekataa Theater, expressed their excitement about this event, stating that “We are thrilled to bring Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan together for this incredible live concert. We believe that the audience will be delighted with their soulful performances.”

Namaste Production, Aditya Narayan’s production house, has played a significant role in curating this exceptional lineup of performers, and Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan are sure to be the highlights of the evening.

The Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium has been selected specifically for its outstanding acoustics and seating arrangements that ensure every guest has an immersive experience. Ekataa Theater, the event organizer, has been working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the concert is of the highest quality.

This live concert featuring Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of these iconic performers. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of music and entertainment. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow to secure your spot!

