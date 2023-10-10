Nanoprecise Sci Corp's MachineDoctor Achieves PESO Certification for Hazardous Environments

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Nanoprecise Sci Corp, a leading provider of predictive maintenance solutions, proudly announces the attainment of the prestigious PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) certification for its IoT hardware - MachineDoctor™. PESO certification is a pivotal milestone for any product designed for use in hazardous, corrosive, or explosive environments in India. This remarkable achievement underscores Nanoprecise's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, safety-compliant solutions to the manufacturing & processing industries in India.

MachineDoctor has been recognized by the PESO as a product that meets its rigorous safety and performance criteria. This certification not only validates MachineDoctor's exceptional capabilities but also signifies its suitability for deployment in some of the most challenging and sensitive industrial settings. This unique 6-in-1 wireless sensor can now be installed in hazardous/explosive atmospheres and will measure Vibration, Acoustic Emission, Magnetic Flux, RPM, Temperature and Humidity of industrial assets.

"We are thrilled to announce that MachineDoctor has been certified as per industry standards, thereby ensuring safe operations and protecting workers in industrial environments with hazardous and explosive atmospheres," said Prashant Verma, Co-founder & India Head of Nanoprecise Sci Corp. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier predictive maintenance solutions that prioritize safety and reliability. MachineDoctor is now officially recognized as a reliable and compliant solution for the manufacturing industry in India."

MachineDoctor is an advanced IoT hardware that plays a pivotal role in predictive maintenance, to proactively monitor and optimize the health of industrial machinery. With this certification, Nanoprecise further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for industries operating in hazardous and high-stakes environments.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the realm of predictive maintenance, and the PESO certification for MachineDoctor stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and excellence. The certification acknowledges their continued commitment to providing customers with industry-leading products and services that ensure safety while improving the overall efficiency of the machine operations.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an automated AI-based predictive maintenance solution provider that facilitates early detection of even small changes in machine operations well before they impact production or cause downtime. Nanoprecise specializes in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and IIoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants. Their cutting-edge technologies empower industries to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize carbon footprint. With a relentless commitment to innovation and safety, Nanoprecise is at the forefront of predictive maintenance excellence.

