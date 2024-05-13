NAR India, in Collaboration with Leading Real Estate Associations, Facilitates Donation of 1000+ Units of Blood to Government and Hospitals

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 13: On World Red Cross Day, NAR India yet again partners with prominent real estate associations to provide over 1000 units of blood to the government and hospitals in need. This initiative reflects NAR India's commitment to serving humanity and promoting community welfare.

The blood donation camp, held in Mumbai, Gujarat, Bangalore Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune, Goa, Delhi and Guwahati, witnessed the convergence of dedicated volunteers and staff, embodying the spirit of selflessness and compassion. Where NAR India extended their heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions.

The event, graced by the esteemed presence of MP Shree Gopal Shetty, who highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing critical healthcare needs. Amidst the challenges of the month of May, traditionally a difficult month for blood collection, NAR India's efforts have proven instrumental in securing vital blood supplies for hospitals.

The successful execution of the donation camp underscores the diligent efforts of NAR India's CSR Head, Mehul Dinesh Vithalani, Chairman CSR NAR India, West Zone Head NAR India and President REAAK , and the unwavering support of the partners.

Speaking about the Camp, Sumanth Reddy, Chairman NAR India said, "The collaboration between NAR India and esteemed real estate associations underscores our shared commitment to serving communities beyond just bricks and mortar.

Mr. Amit Chopra, President NAR India added, "As we commemorate World Red Cross Day, we are reminded of the profound impact that collective action can have in addressing critical healthcare needs, and NAR India is proud to play its part."

The Head of CSR for NAR India Mehul Vithalani said, "The success of this blood donation camp exemplifies NAR India's ethos of compassion and social responsibility, reflecting our dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of others."

