Narayan Seva Sansthan Honored as One of India’s ‘Top 20 NGOs of the Year 2023’

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27: Narayan Seva Sansthan, the most trusted charity organisation, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as one of India’s ‘Top 20 NGOs of the Year 2023’ at the prestigious Indian CSR Awards. The awards ceremony, organized by Brand Honchos and held at the Hyatt Centric Delhi, celebrated the exceptional contributions of organizations dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR). “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on society,” said Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan. “We are immensely proud of our team’s dedication and the support we receive from our volunteers and beneficiaries.”

The award was presented by Ahuti Swain, Director of Coal India, and Christina Struller, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, UPS, to two of our dedicated team members, Rajat Gour, Head of Fundraising, and Ved Prakash Sharma, Rohini Delhi Incharge. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Gaurav, CEO of Brand Honchos, for presenting us with this distinguished honor. Some of India’s most prominent leaders in CSR, including Hyundai India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oracle, Tata Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Fuel Business School (FBS), and JK Cement also joined the event. Their dedication to corporate social responsibility continues to set a remarkable example for all of us.

This award belongs to the entire Narayan Seva Sansthan community, including our dedicated supporters, volunteers, and the beneficiaries whose lives we touch. Together, we remain committed to striving for a more inclusive and compassionate world, where every individual can thrive. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have believed in our mission and joined us on this extraordinary journey. Let’s continue working together to create a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.

About Narayan Seva Sansthan

Narayan Seva Sansthan, a 38-year-old organization, is a beacon of hope and compassion. Dedicated to serving the differently-abled and underprivileged, it has transformed countless lives through medical care, education, vocational training, and rehabilitation. With unwavering commitment, they work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate world.

