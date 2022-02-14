Narayana Health in association with Goldman Sachs sets up a new 100-bed COVID ICU at Narayana Health City

Narayana Health, a leading healthcare provider in the country, today announced that they have expanded their COVID ICU facilities.

The company in association with Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank, and its non-profit partner United Way Bengaluru, has launched a modern 100-Bed COVID ICU facility at its flagship unit, Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.

The facility was inaugurated by Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former National Cricket Team Captain in the presence of Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs in India, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Narayana Health and Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson & Founder, Biocon.

Speaking about the new facility, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Narayana Health, said, "We are extremely grateful to the support that Goldman Sachs has extended. As per the Human Development Report 2020, India has only 5 beds for 10,000 Indians. The scenario is further critical when it comes to intensive care facilities. The initiative is an effort from our end to reduce the healthcare infrastructure gap that the country is facing."

Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs in India, said, "Goldman Sachs is proud to partner with leading hospital groups to provide critical medical infrastructure relief during the pandemic in India. This facility at Narayana Health City, along with many others we have funded, will help with the much needed critical care support for our communities."

"This initiative is a stellar example of public-private partnership and we feel gratified to be a part of this intervention. We are doing our bit to strengthen the healthcare system by mobilizing the caring power of the communities," said Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way Bengaluru.

With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all.

Founded by Dr Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. In India, Goldman Sachs operates from offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The firm has committed nearly USD 3 billion to philanthropic initiatives since 2008, globally to academic partners and non-governmental organizations, including in India. Till date, Goldman Sachs has committed USD 11 million in India to support COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

UWBe, part of United Way Worldwide, is an NGO focused on social issues that seek immediate and long-term attention. The chapter catalyzes unified efforts from corporates, civic bodies, and citizen associations to bring about visible change. The organization works in four key areas - Environment, Education, Healthcare, and Livelihood.

Currently, UWBe is implementing three flagship campaigns that serve important purposes: 'Wake the Lake' works to protect Bengaluru's lakes, 'Born Learning' helps provide nutrition and education to very young children, and 'Rural Rising' aims to develop and empower the rural communities. Besides, COVID relief work is another key area where the organization is helping healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals, and other organizations working towards COVID relief.

