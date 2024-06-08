NAREDCO MAHI announces its 3rd National Convention with a focus on Gender Integration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: NAREDCO MAHI a women's wing of NAREDCO proudly announces the 3rd NAREDCO MAHI Convention, scheduled for June 14, 2024, at the prestigious Hotel Taj Mahal, Man Singh Road, New Delhi. This year's theme, "Sustain Her," highlights the important role of gender integration in the real estate and allied industries, reflecting the organization's vision to enrich, empower, educate, and encourage women's participation.

The convention will bring together distinguished executives from both public and private sectors, along with the esteemed management teams of NAREDCO and NAREDCO MAHI. The event aims to spotlight the significant contributions and untapped potential of women in the real estate sector, fostering meaningful discussions on gender integration and empowerment. Key topics will include gender pay equity and the underrepresentation of women in real estate, providing attendees with valuable insights into how the industry can contribute to creating a better future by empowering women.

The upcoming event will encompass two engaging fireside chats and several panel discussions will address a variety of critical topics focusing on women empowerment and holistic development, green living and nurturing the planet, skilling initiatives for India's real estate workforce, nirmal jal prayaas: from awareness to action and the evolving landscape of startups.

The convention will also present the MAHI Awards, recognizing excellence in various categories including Innovation in Green Building and Sustainability, Water Saving Initiatives, Excellence in Skill Development in the Real Estate Sector, Best Real Estate Startup, and Empower Her Excellence Awards.

Dr. Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, President of NAREDCO MAHI, said, "Women's skills and creativity are well recognized. They are making their mark in real estate as executives, promoters, architects, designers, developers, realtors, lawyers, and consultants. The main goal of NAREDCO MAHI is to give women leaders and business owners a platform for inclusion, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and networking," said Dr. Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, President of NAREDCO MAHI.

G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, added, "NAREDCO MAHI's mission is to advance equality of opportunity and professional competence in the real estate industry. More women are actively participating in all aspects of real estate development, purchase, and sale."

According to Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, of NAREDCO National, "In the rapidly expanding real estate industry, the contribution of women's talent will act as a double growth engine. The women workforce in the real estate industry is not just breaking down barriers while also building bridges toward a more inclusive, innovative, and prosperous future. Women's workforce is exemplary in striking a balanced balance between the economic and social impact of real estate development. Currently, the real estate industry is witnessing the rise of architects, engineers, agents, and developers who are reshaping the business landscape. It's their deep market insights, acute attention to detail, strong interpersonal abilities, and remarkable negotiation prowess that enable them to bring customer-centricity to the forefront of the real estate business. Hence, this rise is evidenced by the establishment of NAREDCO Mahi as a women's wing."

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, emphasized, "The NAREDCO MAHI Convention is an invaluable opportunity to highlight women's contributions and explore how to continue supporting and expanding their role in the industry. Over the past decade, the real estate sector has undergone substantial transformation, shifting from being mostly informal and unorganized to becoming more structured and organized. This formalization and consolidation have allowed talented individuals, regardless of gender, to emerge and succeed."

The day-long event will feature keynote speakers such as Smt. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women; Smt. D Thara, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs; and Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary of HuDD, Government of J&K. Also, some other prominent personalities from the sector sharing their insights on the occasion will include Smita Patil, President Elect - Mahi, NAREDCO; Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Brigade Group; Anand Kumar, Chairman, Delhi-RERA; and Dr. Namrita Kalsi, Chief Architect, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd. The event will also witness the presence and insights from Padma Shri awardees such as Padma Shri Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India; Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder, Batra Group of Companies; Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, Social Worker; and Padma Shri Sunita Kohli, President and Co-founder, K2India.

The primary objective of NAREDCO MAHI is to provide women leaders and business owners with a platform that enhances inclusion, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and networking. This initiative aims to advance the real estate and housing industries by empowering women to engage in the creation of national policies, programs, and fiscal reforms. NAREDCO MAHI's mission is to promote equality of opportunity and professional competence.

