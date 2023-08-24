NAREDCO's 25th Foundation Day in Hyderabad to Mark Launch of Vision 2047 Report in Collaboration with Knight Frank

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 24: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex body representing the real estate sector in India, is excited to announce its upcoming Silver Jubilee Foundation Day celebration with National Real Estate Conclave 2023 at Hotel Trident, Hyderabad. With a legacy of fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the real estate industry, NAREDCO is gearing up to mark another milestone in its journey. The occasion will also be utilized to launch NAREDCO & Knight Frank Joint Report, Vision 2047.

Some of the dignitaries to be present on the day are Thanneeru Harish Rao, Minister of Medical - Health and Finance, Govt. of Telangana, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister of Roads, Buildings and Legislative Affairs & Housing, Govt. of Telangana, Buggana Rajendranath, Finance Minister, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Audimulapu Suresh, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban, Development, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice, Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs and M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President, Govt of India.

On the day, NAREDCO will commemorate its 25-year journey of excellence and dedication to shaping India's real estate landscape. The Foundation Day celebration will be held at Hotel Trident, HiTec City Hyderabad, and it promises to bring together a diverse and influential gathering of industry leaders, policy makers, experts, and stakeholders.

Rajan Bandelkar, National President, NAREDCO, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming celebration, saying, "NAREDCO's journey has been marked by resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence. Our Foundation Day is not just a celebration of the past, but a steppingstone towards a brighter future for the real estate sector. We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and collaborations that will shape the industry's trajectory."

The Foundation Day event will feature a series of thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive sessions. Renowned experts and leaders from the real estate and related sectors will share their insights on various facets of the industry, including Vision 2047 of Real Estate Sector in India, Technology led Transformation of Real Estate Sector in India, Icons of RE Sector and their perspective, Hits and Misses of 5 years of RERA, NAREDCO and Real Estate Journey over past 25 years, and Finance in Real Estate. Attendees can expect to gain valuable perspectives on navigating the evolving landscape of real estate.

"Embracing 25 years of growth, innovation, and collaboration, NAREDCO stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate sector. Our journey, enriched by the support of our members and partners, has been a testament to the power of collective vision and determination,” added Chairman NAREDCO, Parveen Jain.

“Over the years, NAREDCO has played a pivotal role in advocating for reforms, policies, and initiatives that have transformed the real estate sector in India. With its unwavering commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and sustainable development, NAREDCO has become a symbol of trust for both the industry and its customers,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani Vice Chairman, NAREDCO.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “India has achieved remarkable progress since gaining independence, particularly gaining momentum over the past few decades. A key driver of this growth has been the Real Estate sector, which has significantly contributed to the economy both directly and indirectly. Looking ahead to the next 25 years, as the economy continues to expand, the real estate industry is set to capitalize on substantial opportunities due to changing consumption patterns and potential revenue growth. We extend our congratulations to NAREDCO on reaching a significant milestone of 25 years, and eagerly anticipate their invaluable contributions in the coming quarter-century.”

“As we gather in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, nestled within the heart of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to celebrate our 25th Foundation Day, let us reflect on our achievements, reaffirm our commitment to sustainable development, and chart a course for an even more remarkable future. Together, against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh's rich heritage and dynamic growth, we shall continue to build not just structures, but also dreams and aspirations for a better tomorrow," commented G Hari Babu, Chairman, NAREDCO Andhra Pradesh.

The event will also serve as a platform for networking and forging partnerships. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, explore innovative solutions, and contribute to the collective vision of a robust and sustainable real estate sector.

NAREDCO's Foundation Day celebration promises to be an enlightening and inspiring event that reflects the organization's dedication to fostering growth, collaboration, and positive change. It reaffirms NAREDCO's role as a driving force behind India's real estate transformation and sets the tone for continued progress in the years to come.

In a dynamic stride towards propelling the Indian real estate sector, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) emerges as an instrumental force. Established in 1998 under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, NAREDCO has swiftly risen as the premier industry association for real estate in the nation. With an extensive membership exceeding 10000+ across India through its State NAREDCO chapters, the organization assumes a pivotal role in shaping policies. NAREDCO serves as an authentic platform where government, real estate, and public interests converge, fostering effective solutions to sector challenges. NAREDCO takes proactive steps in impactful policy advocacy, establishing connections with esteemed government bodies including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), among others. By amplifying the collective voice of the real estate sector, NAREDCO fosters unity and collaboration among stakeholders. The organization curates a wide array of events, spanning from seminars and webinars to conferences, to heighten awareness regarding pertinent industry matters. As a vital link between the government and the real estate landscape, NAREDCO assumes the role of a bridge, propelling policy formulation, sustainable growth, and harmonious development.

