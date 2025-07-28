Nation Applauds a Small-Town Visionary

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28: From the quiet town of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, to the grand stage of national recognition, Akash Joshi, Co-Founder and Director of IMAST Operations Pvt. Ltd., has scripted a story that defines the true spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. In a proud moment for the Indian tech and startup ecosystem, Akash was recently honoured with the National Prestige Award by acclaimed actress Isha Deol for his outstanding contribution in building IMAST 360 India's leading integrated solution for Sales, Distribution, and Loyalty Management.

This is not just the story of a tech founder. It is the story of a small-town dreamer who believed in innovation, built with integrity, and scaled with impact. From humble beginnings, Akash and his co-founder, Ankur Pathak, established IMAST in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with a vision to empower Indian enterprises through digital transformation. That vision today has become a ₹200 Crore success story and has generated 1,000+ jobs across India a feat that reflects the socio-economic impact of purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

From Grit to Glory: A Dewas-to-India Journey

Akash Joshi, born and raised in Dewas, carries the values of hard work and resilience deeply rooted in small-town India. After a decade-long corporate career with renowned brands like Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Shakti Pumps, Reliance Communications, and Hindustan National Glass, he returned to Madhya Pradesh to co-build a dream to create a SaaS company that serves Indian businesses with locally relevant, globally scalable solutions.

Alongside his co-founder, Ankur Pathak, the duo laid the foundation of IMAST in Indore, a tier-2 city that is now emerging as a fast-growing startup hub. What began as a bootstrap startup with limited resources has now evolved into a nationally recognized brand serving over 100 clients across 18+ industries, with a 95% client retention rate all built without external funding.

The Award That Reflects the Impact

Presented by actress and entrepreneur Isha Deol, the National Prestige Award is one of the country's most esteemed recognitions in the field of business and innovation. Akash Joshi was awarded for building IMAST 360, a platform that has not only enabled digital transformation across industries but has also set new benchmarks for execution, client satisfaction, and impact at scale.

In her address, Isha Deol said:

"Akash Joshi represents what the new India is all about a leader from a small town making a nationwide impact with technology. His work has empowered hundreds of businesses and inspired thousands of aspiring founders."

Akash responded with heartfelt humility:

"This award belongs to our team, our clients, and everyone who stood with us during our early years. IMAST 360 is more than just software it's a platform that's building bridges between innovation and business outcomes."

IMAST 360: The Backbone of Modern Indian Enterprises

IMAST 360 is a powerful SaaS ecosystem that integrates:

- Sales Force Automation (SFA)

- Distributor Management System (DMS)

- Retail Point-of-Sale System

- After-Sales Service Management

- Channel Loyalty and Rewards Solutions

- Custom Reporting, Dashboards, and Analytics

The platform offers secure cloud hosting (AWS), complies with ISO, SOC2, and GDPR standards, and enables real-time decision-making for brands with field force, distribution, and retail operations. It also supports multilingual access, mobile apps, and bank/reward integrations, making it a true end-to-end SaaS solution.

Notable clients include Raymond, Ashok Leyland, Good Earth, CNH Industrial, Tata, and more.

A Job Creator and Ecosystem Builder

One of the most impactful achievements of IMAST's journey is its role as a job creator. From a modest team of 5, the company has now generated over 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across its operations PAN India, with its headquarters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

By investing in young talent from across the country, IMAST is nurturing the next generation of SaaS professionals, engineers, data analysts, and program managers contributing significantly to the digital skills ecosystem in India.

Built on Vision, Backed by Values

Akash Joshi is not only a tech entrepreneur but also a nationally recognized artist, speaker, and mentor. He holds an Honorary Doctorate in Business Studies from Cedarbrook University, USA, and is regularly invited to speak at leading business schools, forums, and entrepreneurship summits. His philosophy is rooted in innovation, authenticity, and execution qualities that define both his leadership and the DNA of IMAST.

What's Next for IMAST?

With a strong foothold in India, the next chapter for IMAST is global. The company is actively working on international deployments of IMAST 360 across South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, offering custom modules for loyalty, sales automation, and field force operations.

IMAST also plans to double its team size over the next 18 months and continue contributing to India's digital transformation and job creation agenda.

A Message to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Akash's story is a testament to what's possible when vision meets persistence. If you're an entrepreneur from a small town or a non-metro city, this recognition is your reminder that you don't need a Silicon Valley address to build something extraordinary.

As Akash sums it up:

"We didn't wait for the perfect opportunity. We created it with heart, hustle, and honesty. And today, our journey from Dewas to ₹200 Cr proves that no dream is too big, and no town is too small."

To learn more about IMAST 360, visit: www.imast.in

For media or career enquiries: care@imast.in

