National Technology Day: Generative AI known as 'creative AI' has more opportunities than risks

New Delhi [India], May 11 : With more and more compes willing to go the AI way, experts have expressed that generative artificial intelligence (AI) otherwise known as 'creative AI' has more opportunities than risks. With the advent of ChatGPT, AI segment has garnered so much interest and fear at the same time. There is interest because most CEOs have said AI foundation models will play an important role in their organisation' strategies in the next 3-5 years. While there is fear because these technologies will take away jobs or work in any organisation across the board.

On the occasion of National Technology Day, asked experts about the interest in the segment and the disruption that lies ahead of us.

Vic Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Coforge told , "Generative AI (GAI), sometimes also referred as "Creative AI", is based on neural language models and has lately garnered a lot of interest and sparked a lot of discussion in the community. We believe that GAI has more opportunities than risks and that we are yet to explore its true potential to improve our productivity, ingenuity, creativity, efficiency and communication."

According to Accenture estimates, 40 per cent of all working hours will be supported or augmented by language-based AI. The world has witnessed a meteoric rise of generative AI and that ChatGPT has catapulted GAI into one of the most popular technology trends of the year.ChatGPT sparked widespread interest because of its capacity to interact in what appears to be human-like conversations and to offer lengthy responses to commands like asking it to write an essay or a poem.

Content creators can leverage ChatGPT for various purposes. It can assist in brainstorming ideas, providing inspiration, or generating drafts for articles, blog posts, or social media content. It can also answer questions, provide explanations, or engage in interactive conversations with users.

Sundar Balasubraman, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Check Point Software Technologies, said "Generative AI-based capabilities have been around for a while though ChatGPT recently took centre stage. It has powerful language capabilities and presents a game-changing opportunity for businesses irrespective of their size. However, Generative AI like ChatGPT is a double-edged sword."

While it can help developers write and fix code quicker, enable better chat services for compes, or even replace search engines, the Check Point MD said it also poses a risk if used by hackers who can leverage it to potentially create malware and phishing emails, leading to more cyberattacks.

In order to curb these cyber attacks, Balasubraman said, "We have over 150 researchers within our Check Point Research team researching new threats, emerging cyber threats and ongoing cyberattacks, with a dedicated team who are just working on ChatGPT-related research. We also have engines like AI and ML embedded in our technology solutions to help block more threats."

The MD said the firm will continue to research and probe into the threat landscape associated with ChatGPT. "We have been advising our clients to put different controls in place to cover the security risks of emerging cyber threats like ransomware, and this growing threat from Generative AI," he added.

