Naveen Mallesh sets a new record by becoming the fastest Indian and Asian to climb Mount Kinabalu and Mount Fansipan in 3 days 10 hours and 49 Mins

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (/NewsVoir): Naveen Mallesh, a renowned mountaineer from Bangalore, has set a new record by summiting Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia on 25th February 2023 at 05:59 AM and Mount Fansipan in Vietnam on 28th February 2023 at 04:48 PM in just 3 days 10 hours and 49 mins.

Mount Kinabalu is the highest peak in Malaysia and is also known as the highest peak in South East Asia, standing at an impressive 4,095 meters. Mount Fansipan, on the other hand, is the highest peak in Vietnam and the highest mountain in the Indochinese Peninsula with the nickname "The Roof of Indochina", reaching a height of 3,147 meters.

Naveen Mallesh's record has been officially verified and confirmed by both the Indian Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records as the "Fastest to summit mountain peaks of Malaysia and Vietnam by an individual" The record for being the fastest to summit mountain peaks of Malaysia and Vietnam was set by Naveen Mallesh (born on June 10, 1987) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. He summitted Mount Kinabalu (4095 m) of Malaysia on February 25, 2023, at 5:59 am and Mount Fansipan (3143 m) of Vietnam on February 28, 2023, at 4:48 pm; completing the summit of both mountains in 3 days, 10 hours and 49 minutes, as confirmed on March 7, 2023.

Naveen Mallesh has also become the first Indian to hoist the Indian flag and Karnataka flag on both summits in a record time of 3 days 10 hours and 49 mins, accomplished by trekking through challenging terrain and weather conditions.

"It is always a proud moment for me to hoist the Indian flag on all the summits I climb. Never knew that it would become a record but I am thrilled to have achieved this feat and to be able to motivate and inspire many mountaineers in India and across the world," said Naveen Mallesh.

He's a seasoned mountaineer and adventurer, known for his passion for the mountains and his commitment to promoting mountaineering and adventure sports in India through his trekking community named TrekNomads. His record-setting achievement has been applauded by the mountaineering and adventure sports community across India and the world, and it serves as a testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of Indian mountaineers.

His accomplishment is truly inspiring and deserves recognition. It highlights the importance of setting goals, persevering through challenges, and pushing oneself to achieve great things. It is a shining example of what can be accomplished with dedication, hard work, and a passion for adventure.

