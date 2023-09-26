Navia Markets Ropes in Ch Ram as its new CMO

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26: Navia Markets Limited, a prominent stockbroker renowned for its online trading and investment platforms offering a wide array of financial products and services to empower traders and investors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ram Ch as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Navia, with its unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, aims to deliver seamless and efficient trading solutions to individuals and businesses alike.

Welcoming the new CMO, S. K. Hozefa, the CEO of Navia Markets Ltd, expressed the company's dedication to becoming more customer-centric and highlighted the significance of this strategic move. He reminded “Navia is all about Experience, Expertise and Enterprising Technology”

He further stated that, “with over 25 years of extensive experience spanning various segments of the value chain, Ram Ch brings a wealth of expertise in Strategic Brand Planning, Brand Management, Digital Marketing, Communications, and Investor (stakeholder) management to Navia. In his role as CMO, he will spearhead the brand journey and strategy and will also oversee branding and marketing activities for the products and services such as Tradeplus and RocketApp.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Ram Ch has had the privilege of collaborating with renowned brands like Naturals Salon & Spa, K7 Computing, and Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, as well as corporations across diverse sectors. His journey has sharpened his expertise in strategic marketing and demonstrated a strong business acumen. Ram Ch possesses an innate understanding of critical business drivers across multiple markets and industries, empowering him to craft and execute integrated plans that consistently elevate brand recognition and affinity, exceeding the expectations of key stakeholder groups.

One of his standout achievements includes the successful planning and direction of corporate brand identity programs, resulting in significantly enhanced corporate image and the establishment of industry leadership. Ram Ch's core expertise spans a wide spectrum, including Strategy Planning, Corporate Communications, Brand Management, Digital Marketing, Public Relations, Media Planning & Management, Investor Relations, Operations, Employee Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, Product Marketing, and Strategic Storytelling.

In 2023, Ram Ch received the prestigious recognition of being among the Top 100 Marketers in Asia, further affirming his dedication to excellence in the ever-evolving world of marketing.

As Navia Markets Limited embarks on its 40th year of operations, Ram’s addition to the leadership team is poised to spearhead the next phase of growth and innovation.

Established in 1983, Navia Markets Ltd is a renowned financial services firm dedicated to empowering investors through safe, transparent, and convenient investment solutions. With a mission to foster financial empowerment, they offer brokerage services for stocks, currencies, and commodities while distributing a diverse range of financial products. Their commitment to values such as integrity, customer-centricity, and long-term perspective shines through their professional team. Serving a global clientele, including NRIs and PIOs, Navia's online brand, Tradeplus, stands out for its low brokerage fees, cutting-edge technology, and reliable customer service. Their success, grounded in transparency, technology, and timely service, is evident through their loyal base of customers IN India and across the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor