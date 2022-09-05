NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV – Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak, Show Director and Choreographer Liza Varma to Organise Fashion Show

The Participants at the themed event NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV

To Celebrate the Biggest ever felicitation event under the aegis of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in London, UK

New Delhi / London – September 5: Celebrating the 75 Years of India’s Independence, Renowned show Director and Choreographer Liza Varma is all set to Co-host the Fashion Show at the themed event NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV – “Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak”, which is the biggest ever felicitation event under the aegis of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event is being hosted by World Humanitarian Foundation and Trident Communication.

Scheduled from the 8th of September to the 12th of September in London, UK, the fashion show is on Saturday, 10th September 2022, at the Millenium Gloucester Hotel in London Kensington. Apart from the fashion show, the 5-day event will comprise Awards in the London Parliament, Branding & Business Promotions, Round table discussions, Issue based panel discussions, Fashion Shows, an Exhibition, Gala Dinner and London tour.

The fashion show would witness the collection by designers Tara Bhuyan Couture from North East India and Canada, Mukesh Dubey from Lucknow, Sandhya Nayak Rani from Orissa, Khushi Chauhan from Dehradun, Radhika Rajpurohit from Hyderabad and Rahul Bhardwaj from Haridwar, Pranay Dixit from Dehradun who would be assisting Liza Varma as Co Show director and the backstage manager and Celebrated Hollywood Executive Producer Joey Majumdar would be attending the Event from Los Angeles.

The extravaganza will encourage talent, trade and technology in sync with our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the global outreach keeping in mind the economic vision and the economic development of the nation.

Additionally, the associated organisation will focus on promoting Art, Culture and Tourism through the Exhibition and Fashion show because they believe that the art walk is a great way to direct people and encourage the world to visit India. Unity in diversity is one of the major characteristics of Indian culture, which makes it unique. In Global Inspirational Awards, they will honouring the Individual and organisations that have gone too far to achieve their goals & helped their country to come out of the Global crisis. The Panel discussion will focus on Promoting Art, Culture, and Tourism global challenges & their impact on World Humanitarian action.

