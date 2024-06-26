Nazara partners nCore to publish 'Made in India' FAU-G Domination game
By IANS | Published: June 26, 2024 03:07 PM2024-06-26T15:07:41+5:302024-06-26T15:10:06+5:30
New Delhi, June 26 The publishing arm of gaming company Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said that it has partnered with nCore Games to publish the 'Made in India' FAU-G Domination mobile game.
Mobile Shooter FAU-G: Domination game will be marketed and distributed by Nazara Publishing. Pre-registrations for the game will be available on Google Play and the App Store later this year.
"Made in India games have a huge potential to address the growing needs of the Indian gamer with locally relevant content and we are excited to partner with nCore to bring FAU-G: Domination to all our players," Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies, said in a statement.
FAU-G: Domination is developed by Dot9 Games, a studio of nCore Games. The game features modern-day military aesthetics with Indian characters, each with a unique backstories.
The game includes various maps with diverse environments that reflect India's rich heritage, blending cultural pride with cutting-edge gameplay.
"FAU-G: Domination is our humble response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make-in-India’ call, and we’re thankful that Nazara shares our vision to bring the best of India to the world," said Vishal Gondal, Co-Founder of nCore Games.
Nazara Publishing provides comprehensive services for both local and global game developers aiming to tap into the booming Indian gaming market.
