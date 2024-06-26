Nazara partners nCore to publish 'Made in India' FAU-G Domination game

New Delhi, June 26 The publishing arm of gaming company Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said that it has partnered with nCore Games to publish the 'Made in India' FAU-G Domination mobile game.

Mobile Shooter FAU-G: Domination game will be marketed and distributed by Nazara Publishing. Pre-registrations for the game will be available on Google Play and the App Store later this year.

"Made in India games have a huge potential to address the growing needs of the Indian gamer with locally relevant content and we are excited to partner with nCore to bring FAU-G: Domination to all our players," Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies, said in a statement.

FAU-G: Domination is developed by Dot9 Games, a studio of nCore Games. The game features modern-day military aesthetics with Indian characters, each with a unique backstories.

The game includes various maps with diverse environments that reflect India's rich heritage, blending cultural pride with cutting-edge gameplay.

"FAU-G: Domination is our humble response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make-in-India’ call, and we’re thankful that Nazara shares our vision to bring the best of India to the world," said Vishal Gondal, Co-Founder of nCore Games.

Nazara Publishing provides comprehensive services for both local and global game developers aiming to tap into the booming Indian gaming market.

