Nebula by Titan: Precious Mother's Day Gifts in Diamonds and Gold

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to spoil the mother figure in our lives, and Nebula by Titan offers a range of exquisite timepieces in 18-carat gold embellished with precious stones that are sure to delight. Drawing inspiration from India's rich heritage, Nebula artistically blends the best of jewellery making with skilled watchmaking. A Nebula is not just a mere tool for measuring time, but a symbol of profound sentiments. Each piece is a testament to the atelier's relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for the exquisite. This Mother's Day, go beyond the ordinary and gift Mom a symbol that honours her roots, and the legacy she passes on to you, a gift that she will cherish for years to come.

We pick three of the brand's bestsellers (image - from left to right):

WATCH 1: Designed painstakingly by keeping the perenniality of the elements in mind, this piece gorgeously shows off the studded diamonds and its tonneau-shaped case. The whispering extravagance of this piece makes it perfect for a connoisseur.

WATCH 2: Reminiscent of Indian monsoons, this 18K gold timepiece showcases a breathtaking interpretation of raindrops with the help of diamonds. The soft rippled texture of the dial completes the narrative by offering a subtle nod to the theme.

WATCH 3: Synonymous with luxury is the flower patterned strap, home to several pearls that sit delicately on the wearer's wrist, while the traditional case offers a nostalgic take. Intricately crafted, the bracelet as well as the dial offer a sense of duality between the new and the old.

Nebula by Titan is available at the World of Titan stores and on the brand website www.titan.co.in/shop/nebula.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor