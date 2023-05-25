Neeru Yadav, The “Hockey wali Sarpanch”: A Dynamic Leader Igniting Change and Development in Rural Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently underscored the commendable efforts of a village leader in their RO and EO Gazetted officer post exams by putting a question on Neeru Yadav. Ms. Neeru Yadav, known as the “Hockey Wali Sarpanch,” is the Panchayat leader of Lambi Ahir, Buhana Tehsil, in the Jhunjhunu district.

Aside from her well-publicized initiative of forming a women’s hockey team using her two years of salary, Ms. Yadav has also been instrumental in several development initiatives that have significantly improved the quality of life in Lambi Ahir.

Recognizing the significance of farming in her community, she has worked tirelessly to set up a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. Ms. Yadav also led the renovation and digitalization of the local government school, providing a modern, enhanced learning environment for the children in the village.

In a groundbreaking initiative, she partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to promote financial inclusion among the villagers. This initiative has expanded the villagers’ access to various financial services, ensuring their economic development.

Ms. Yadav’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment is evident in her many initiatives. She regularly organizes skill-building workshops and self-help groups, giving women the resources they need to become self-reliant.

Despite societal barriers, Ms. Yadav formed a successful women’s hockey team that won at the Panchayat and Block levels and even competed at the district level. She dreams of taking her team to the national level.

Ms. Neeru Yadav is a symbol of progressive grassroots leadership. Her visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to community development and women’s empowerment are inspiring change across Rajasthan.

About Neeru Yadav:

