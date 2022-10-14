Neil Aryan Will Represent India In Mr. Model Worldwide Contest

October 14: The “18th RuBaRu Mr. India Worldwide Championship 2022” winner Neil Aryan Thakur, 26, will represent the nation (India) in “Mr. Model Worldwide 2022”. Recently picked up among 36 contestants from various parts of the country, Neil Aryan is now busy in pre-preparation works for that very international contest. This pageant was organised in Chennai, and Neil represented Bihar province. He’s also Mr. Model of the Year (East) 2022.

Hailing from Patna, born and brought up in Saharsa (Bihar), Neil graduated from G D Goenka University, Gurugram, in Product Designing. He specialized in design from Milan, a global capital of fashion and design in Italy. Neil Aryan Thakur is also an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Juhu, Vile Parle (west), and Mumbai.

Of an attractive stature, Neil is also a smart model and a capable actor. He also featured in a music video with Miss Universe (2021) Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and won critical acclaim. In 2019, when Harnaaz was crowned Femina Miss India Punjab, Neil Aryan won the Delhi-based pageant title Mr. India. But now, he is eyeing on Mr. Model Worldwide contest.

