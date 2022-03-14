Nestle India and HUL announce price hike on their products; Check what gets costlier

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle India have increased the prices of their various products. These products include tea, coffee, milk and noodles. Nestle India has hiked the price of Maggi noodles by 9 to 16 per cent. A 70 gram pack of Maggi masala noodles will now be available at Rs 14 instead of Rs 12. The price of 140 gram pack of Maggi masala noodles has been increased by Rs 3 or 12.5 per cent.

The price of a 560 gram pack has gone up by 9.4 per cent, which means you will now have to pay Rs 105 instead of Rs 96 for this pack. In addition to Maggi, Nestle India has also increased the price of milk and coffee powder. The price of a 1-liter carton of A + milk has gone up by 4 per cent to Rs 78 from Rs 75 earlier. The price of Nescafe Classic Coffee Powder has also been increased by three to seven per cent. The price of Nescafe Classic 25 gm pack has been increased by 2.5 per cent to Rs 80 from Rs 78 earlier. Now you have to pay Rs 150 instead of Rs 145 for Nescafe Classic 50 gm pack.

HUL has raised the price of brewed coffee powder by 3 to 7 per cent. The price of Brew Gold coffee jar has been increased by 3-4 per cent and the price of Brew Instant Coffee Pouch has been increased by 3 to 6.66 per cent. The price of Taj Mahal tea has been increased from 3.7 per cent to 5.8 per cent. In addition, Brooke bond product price have gone up from 1.5 per cent to 14 per cent. HUL says rising inflation has led to a rise in product prices. The new prices of its products have come into effect from March 14.