Nestle India struggles on stock market, shares drop 2%

Shares of Nestle India slipped 2 per cent to Rs 2,644 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in otherwise firm market on profit booking. The stock of packaged foods company turned ex-date for stock split in the ratio of 1:10, wherein 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 were divided into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.Nestle India had fixed January 5, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of its equity shares.Since October 19, 2023, the stock price of Nestle India outperformed the market and surged 19 per cent after the company announced a stock split. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,770.75 (adjusted to split) on January 1, 2024.

A stock split is a corporate action in which a company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total shares by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously., Nestle India has seen one of the higher growth rates among fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies as it continues to benefit from distribution expansion, especially in rural India. The revenue growth is broad-based across segments and geographies. Further sustainability of growth is expected from innovation, higher capex plans coming on stream over the next couple of years, continued thrust on RURBAN (rural and urban) strategy and higher media investments.

Nestle India has also reported strong margin performance in the quarter, and will continue to focus on profitability along with topline growth. Premiumization will also be an important driver of growth and profitability improvement, analysts at KRChoksey Shares & Securities said in the September quarter (Q3CY23) results update.Nestle India's strong portfolio of brands and well-spread distribution network will improve product penetration and continue to support performance. Consistent demand for packaged foods and increased focus on consumer engagement initiatives are expected to support performance in the long term. However, uncertain and deficit rain remains a key negative for the stock, said analysts at Geojit Financial Services said in the result update.