NetSPI Accelerates Proactive Security Innovation in Pune

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: Today, the impact of a cyber attack extends far beyond technological impacts. When a healthcare system goes down, people are unable to access care or medications. When an aviation company is hit by a ransomware attack, passenger safety is at risk. Nation states are targeting the critical infrastructure that populations rely on.

Reacting to and mitigating attacks after they occur is an essential component of cybersecurity, but as the threat landscape evolves, companies must also evolve their mindset to continuously evaluate and strengthen their defenses and prevent attacks - before they occur. Now is the time to activate proactive security.

NetSPI is the proactive security solution, helping the most trusted brands on Earth discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so they can protect what matters most to them and their customers.

The work we do at NetSPI extends far beyond the security industry. Our solutions - Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) - have a positive impact on society. We care deeply about helping our customers secure their attack surfaces, from web applications to AI/ML implementations... and everything in between.

Does this sound like a mission you'd like to be a part of? We are looking for skilled product engineering, and penetration testing talent to join our growing team in Pune.

Are you ready to make an impact? Apply to join Team NetSPI today! Contact jobs@netspi.com.

Leading Product Innovation with The NetSPI Platform

NetSPI's mission is to create moments of magic that result in game-changing outcomes for our customers.

One way we've done this is through our latest innovation: The NetSPI Platform. Built from the ground up, primarily by engineers in Pune, the unified proactive security platform helps customers address exposure management and risk assessment challenges with confidence.

NetSPI is known for its breadth and depth of penetration testing domain knowledge, with experience testing everything in a customer's IT estate ranging from web applications to artificial intelligence. The NetSPI Platform was built with telemetry in mind, to seamlessly leverage insights from its 250+ global pentesters and over 20,000 engagements.

"Businesses must have a more holistic, accurate understanding of their risk profile to keep pace with the rate of innovation. The NetSPI Platform helps customers gain visibility to their IT estate, identify the vulnerabilities that exist, and prioritize remediation," said Vinay Anand, Chief Product Officer at NetSPI. "But what's most exciting is the telemetry we've built between the technology and the treasure trove of insights from our experience in the industry. We've created interlocks between product and services to become a force multiplier for our security experts to uncover greater outcomes for our customers."

The NetSPI Platform enables customers to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before. Exciting enhancements include:

1. Attack Paths and Narratives: Explore potential attack paths for the vulnerabilities found on the assets tested. Customers can visualize their assets and vulnerabilities alongside a graphic representation of the actual path an adversary could take.

2. Asset Inventory: Increased scope of asset inventory functionality. Get an accurate asset inventory and correlated vulnerabilities, with high fidelity results from both manual pentesting and NetSPI ASM scanning.

3. Expanded Integrations: To streamline workflow integrations with existing technology stacks, NetSPI has extensive third-party integrations with Jira, Service Now, AWS, Qualys, among other vulnerability scanners, CMDBs, and ticketing systems.

4. AI and Automation: The Platform incorporates automation and LLM technology to make the platform intuitive and easy to use. Dynamic testing checklists ensure comprehensive results tailored to your unique requirements. Plus, users can run a natural language query to quickly find detailed documentation and support.

The global product management and engineering teams in Pune have been instrumental in developing The NetSPI Platform. And we're excited to challenge what's possible within our solutions. This team sets the highest standard for innovative ideas and quality results in the industry... and continues to raise the bar.

Later this year, customers can expect to see new risk prioritization and exposure management capabilities. Consolidation of all NetSPI proactive security solutions into a single platform will significantly improve the company's ability to build new products faster, deliver better outcomes, and secure and operationalize delivery.

Life at NetSPI Pune

NetSPI's global team is located across the U.S., Canada, UK, and India. The first Pune office opened in 2019 with a small group of engineers. Since then, NetSPI India has grown to nearly 80 team members now including software security, product engineering, and penetration testing experts. We recently moved to a new office in Pune to accommodate our growth. The office is located in Panchshil Business Park, Balewadi, one of the most premier business locations in Pune with a bustling shopping district and a variety of multi-national, multi-cuisine restaurants.

We have always believed in the quality of talent India has and leveraged the talent pool to build a team which is not only strong in technical skills but brings lots of energy to collaborate, innovate, and deliver high-quality solutions to the most trusted products, services, and brands on Earth. We are investing more in the India talent pool to increase our presence and help our customers improve proactive security.

We employ highly skilled leaders in product engineering who are dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions from vulnerability management to breach and attack simulation capabilities, and everything in between.

This team is at the forefront of leveraging AI/ML technologies in our technology solutions to advance the way customers manage vulnerabilities and exposures and draw insights and patterns about their attack surfaces.

The NetSPI India team is extremely collaborative with NetSPI UK and US teams to provide around-the-clock coverage to our customers. Our penetration testing team delivers high-quality services in web application, external and internal network, cloud, and mobile penetration testing to customers worldwide. The collaboration between product engineering and penetration testing teams enables our engineers to quickly ramp up their skills in product security and innovate secure solutions for our customers.

Our security experts are active in the community, frequently contributing to security blogs and participating as speakers at prestigious security conferences including NullMeet Mumbai, Bsides Pune, and Black Hat Paris.

The culture in our Pune office is unbeatable. From dance competitions at the annual Employee Kickoff event to frequent cricket games, this team knows how to have fun. Our employees also enjoy great benefits, including life insurance for every employee and medical insurance policies that also allow them to cover their parents under the same policy without any additional premium.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is very important to the team in Pune. Last year, NetSPI supported two non-governmental organizations (NGOs): Samparc Balgram and Seva Sahyog Foundation. For Samparc Balgram, we renovated their campus at Bhaje. And for Seva Sahyog Foundation, we sponsored 482 school kits that they distributed to under privileged school children in rural areas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor