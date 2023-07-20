Networking giant Cisco lays off employees across business units

Global networking giant Cisco has begun a round of layoffs affecting employees across business units, which are part of an earlier “rebalancing effort”.According to verified Cisco employees on anonymous professional community forum Blind, some business units allegedly affected are Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), Cisco Collaboration, Cisco Data Center Services & Solutions, Cisco Experience Centers (CxC), Cisco Security Business Group (SBG) Cisco Servers and Webex.

It was, however, unclear the number of jobs cut at Cisco. Dozens of former and current Cisco employees flooded social media with claims of internal layoffs announcements. Cisco’s last major round of layoffs impacted more than 4,000 employees in late 2022.The layoffs in November were part of a $600 million restructuring plan.The company said in a statement that “this rebalancing is about prioritising investments in our transformation, to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations in the changing technology landscape”.