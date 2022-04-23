Neutrogena® launches its New Bright Boost range of products

Neutrogena® has launched its new range, Neutrogena Bright Boost® for Indian consumers, to address the increasing problem of skin dullness. Dullness occurs over time, when the fresh new skin cells that help skin look luminous, take longer to resurface. For the first time, Neutrogena has formulated a range to meet the unique skin brightening needs of Indian women. This customized formulation boosts the surface skin cell renewal process by 10 times, helping achieve smoother, brighter, and more-even skin tone in just a week.

With the Bright Boost range, Neutrogena® aims to help women achieve a radiant, more-even skin tone. Neutrogena's proven skin results, backed by science are the answer for millennial women who have been disappointed so far with products that maybe on-trend but don't actually fulfil their skin needs.

The three key products in the new range- Resurfacing Micro Polish, Illuminating Serum, and Gel Cream, effectively address dullness and pigmentation. These products are powered by the revolutionary dermatologist-preferred ingredient, Neoglucosamine® (pronounced ne-oh-gloo-koh-suh-meen) that has been developed in-house. It boosts surface skin cell turnover by 10 times while acting with other powerful ingredients for smoother, brighter, even-toned skin that caters to Indian consumer needs.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President - Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, India said, "We, at Neutrogena, believe in helping every woman achieve her best self through her best skin ever. Which is why we challenge the status quo, continue to innovate, and rethink what's possible in skincare. Our products are scientifically crafted in labs, perfected by experts and proven effective on your skin.

For our new Bright Boost range, we brought together our most talented scientists for a first-ever global collaboration in an endeavour to create a skin-brightening line that would meet the diverse needs of all skin tones and deliver real, visible, quick results. This is how our revolutionary Bright Boost range was born.

This new product range will not only be a game-changer but will also further strengthen the brand's position in the skincare category in India."

The launch of the Bright Boost range will be supported by a 360-degree digital-first outreach program across platforms and further amplified through a digital film that introduces the Bright Boost range and the revolutionary dermatologist-preferred ingredient Neoglucosamine®.

The collection is now exclusively available at Nykaa for a limited period and will be soon available at other leading e-commerce chains and retail stores nationwide. Learn more about Neutrogena® Bright Boost and our powerful skin brightener, Neoglucosamine by visiting: (https://www.neutrogena.in/).

Neutrogena® has brought groundbreaking skincare solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men's care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating, and rethinking what is possible, Neutrogena® products consistently deliver real results without compromise.

