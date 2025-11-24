New fertiliser plant in Assam to reach 12.5 lakh MT per annum capacity: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 24 The new plant in Assam, with an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore, will transform Namrup into a major production hub for 12.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fertiliser annually, according to the government.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Namrup Fertiliser Plant (BVFCL) in Dibrugarh district to review key aspects of the existing facility as well as ongoing and upcoming expansion works.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “our Namrup Fertiliser Plant, the pride of Assam, is getting a new lease of life with the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex with an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore”.

This ambitious initiative will enhance agricultural productivity, create large-scale employment opportunities and strengthen industrial infrastructure. It will significantly contribute to developing the Northeast as one of Southeast Asia’s major productive hubs, Sonowal added.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL), the oldest fertiliser unit in the northeast, has been serving farmers of the region since its inception.

To further increase its capacity, a fourth plant is set to be established at the Namrup site.

“Supported by the Government of India, the new plant is expected to be completed in the next five years, with a production capacity of 12.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum,” said the minister.

Sonowal said the project fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the people of the Northeast and will contribute significantly to national development.

Notably, the expansion will transform the facility into a major production hub, fulfilling fertiliser needs of farmers across the northeast, while also enabling exports to neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar.

Additional markets in West Bengal and Bihar will also be served through this enhanced capacity, according to an official statement.

