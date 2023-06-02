New Heights of Luxury: The Postcard Hotel announces partnership with Singapore Airlines

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 2: Luxury soars to new heights as The Postcard Hotel and Singapore Airlines announce their partnership and join forces to provide a rewarding experience to KrisFlyer members.

The collaboration allows the Airline's loyalty members to earn 2000 KrisFlyer miles, while also enjoying an exclusive launch offer of an additional complimentary night when staying for 3 nights at The Postcard Hotel. With approximately 6 million members, KrisFlyer has evolved into a leading rewards program with a lifestyle-centric focus.

Offering unparalleled luxury at its boutique hotels across India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, The Postcard Hotel has marked the dawn of a new era in luxury travel, where every aspect of a guest's stay is exquisitely fashioned to surpass expectations and provide an experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional hospitality.

"The Postcard Hotel and Singapore Airlines are united by a shared vision of providing unparalleled excellence and exceptional service to their consumers," expresses Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel. "This collaboration merges the expertise and unwavering dedication of two brands celebrated for their commitment to crafting unforgettable moments."

Renowned for its opulent and meticulously crafted properties, The Postcard Hotel seamlessly complements Singapore Airlines' distinguished reputation for delivering unmatched service and providing effortless travel experiences to its customers. With a surge in inbound leisure traffic from Southeast Asia in 2022-2023, this collaboration is perfectly timed to meet the growing demand for remarkable and enriching travel experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India, Singapore Airlines shares, "KrisFlyer has evolved from an airline loyalty programme to a travel and lifestyle-centric rewards programme that unlocks an entire universe of benefits for our customers. This partnership with a luxury brand like The Postcard Hotel not only reinforces our aim to create unforgettable memories for our valued KrisFlyer members but also gives them a new avenue to earn miles, even when they aren't flying. We are very pleased and proud to have collaborated with The Postcard Hotel in what is surely going to be a very successful partnership."

Singapore Airlines is considered to be the world's most awarded airline and has been recognised as the epitome of excellence in the airline industry. It has consistently been named The Best International Airline at multiple prestigious award ceremonies both in India and overseas. The KrisFlyer programme too, has been recognised as the Top Airline Rewards Programme, further solidifying the Airline's commitment to world class service and customer satisfaction.

The Postcard Hotel was recently voted as 'Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand' amongst other noteworthy honors at World Travel Awards 2022. Owing to the brand's consistency in delivering world-class service and experience to guests, The Postcard Hotel has been honored with a remarkable achievement in the esteemed Traveller Review Awards 2022 by Booking.com. It received a brand score of 9.6, which is recognized as the highest score for a luxury hotel brand globally.

Kapil Chopra, together with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travelers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel, a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury. The brand made its debut in the captivating destination of Goa, and now successfully operates four exquisite resorts in the state: The Postcard Velha, The Postcard Cuelim, The Postcard Hideaway Netravali, and The Postcard Saligao. In 2020, The Postcard Hotel expanded its horizons, establishing its international presence in Bhutan and Sri Lanka with The Postcard Dewa in Thimphu and The Postcard Galle, respectively. Continuing its remarkable growth, the brand introduced its first wildlife resort, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, and its inaugural art hotel, The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi, in 2021. In 2022, The Postcard Hotel unveiled its first beachfront property, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, offering a mesmerizing experience by the ocean. The brand stands resolute in its dedication to crafting remarkable journeys in stunningly designed hotels, preserving local authenticity - from experiences to cuisine, all while offering impeccable service in their intimate hotels.

This industry-leading program allows members to accumulate miles through everyday spending and also have the option to earn and redeem miles through KrisShop, the acclaimed e-commerce platform of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, featuring over 1,000 local and international brands. Additionally, they can enjoy diverse shopping, dining, and wellness experiences through Kris+, the SIA Group's rewards and lifestyle mobile app. Furthermore, KrisFlyer members can earn and redeem miles on flights with Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Star Alliance member airlines, and SIA partner carriers. They also have the flexibility to convert miles into points with selected non-airline loyalty programs in Singapore and globally, expanding the range of available rewards.

