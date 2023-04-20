New Delhi [India], April 20 : The new president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), ket Sunil Talati, said the orgsation has a zero-tolerance policy against any disciplinary case, adding it has removed members from its register for life in certain case.

ket Sunil Talati and Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal were elected as the new president and vice-president of ICAI from February 12, 2023. With more than 3.75 lakh members and over 7.80 lakh students, ICAI is the world's second-largest accounting body.

Talking about disciplinary cases, ket Sunil Talati said, "ICAI has a zero-tolerance policy against any disciplinary case. In a few of the cases, we have removed members from the register of members for life."

He added, "We are here to do best for the profession and we have kept all the possible mechsms at place to tackle such cases. The total cases registered under new mechsm since 2007 till March 31, 2023, are 6,766, out of which 4,249 cases have been concluded i.e. on 62.80 per cent of the cases, ICAI has already taken decision."

He added, "Taking forward India's economic growth story, the ICAI has become a prime partner with B20 dialogue. The partnership of ICAI with B20 as a Prime Partner reflects its commitment to support the Government in making India a Vishwaguru."

Business 20 (B20), formed in 2010, is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. B20 aims to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations on the priorities by each rotating presidency to spur economic growth and development.

