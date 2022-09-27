New Programme Launch by IIM Ahmedabad & ENAC France Advanced Management Programme for Professionals in Aviation and Aeronautics

The 6-month programme offers joint certification, dual alumni status and 10-day campus immersions at IIMA and ENAC, France. Global content, faculty and cohort to help professionals scale new heights and prepare them for leadership roles.

Mumbai, September 27, 2022: The Indian aviation and aeronautics sector has emerged from a challenging pandemic period and is flying high once again. The number of travellers is expected to double to 400 million in the coming years and the market size is anticipated to grow to US$ 4.33 billion by 2025.

To meet the needs of this rapidly expanding sector, premier B-School IIM Ahmedabad, in association with Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC) France, has launched a programme that aims to equip new-age management professionals with skills necessary to lead the sector through its next phase of development.

This 6-month programme is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the principles, practices and policies relevant to the aviation and aeronautics industry, including technical aspects as well as leadership and business management dimensions.

Participants from a wide range of aviation, aeronautics and allied industry sectors will learn airline and airport operations & management, multi-modal logistics, infrastructure development, public-private partnerships; mergers & acquisitions in aviation, ESG, sustainability, IT strategy & applications, and various other topics from distinguished IIMA faculty.

Further, this limited seat programme includes industry leading global exposure at the state-of-the-art campus at ENAC, Toulouse, France. Participants will learn about the emerging technical and operational aspects covering aviation and air transportation operations & management, big data applications and optimisation, maintenance and safety issues, drones and UTM, and air traffic management.

Commenting on the programme, Prof. Debjit Roy, IIM Ahmedabad, said, “The Indian aviation and aeronautics sector is growing, and so is the need for experts with techno-managerial skillsets. We are pleased to offer this programme to those who can steer the sector towards a more disruptive future. While the sector’s future may present many challenges, participants will have the chance to envision and reinvent how the sector should operate in line with the government’s objective of making India a worldwide aviation hub.”

Prof. Sandip Chakrabarti, IIM Ahmedabad, added that “The aviation and aeronautics sector in India has outstanding growth prospects. Our unique custom-designed programme is backed by strong academic research and deep insights from the industry. Our programme faculty have extensive global experience in business management as well as aviation technologies. We will focus on the changing dynamics of the sector and introduce to participants the latest global innovations in the field.”

The live interactive classes will be held online and can be accessed remotely every Saturday for 6 months on VCNow platform. Another highlight of the live online blended learning programme are the two short in-campus modules at IIM Ahmedabad and a five-day Campus at ENAC France. The latter will cover industrial visits for networking and business development. Participants who complete the programme successfully will receive joint certification and dual alumni status by IIMA and ENAC, France.

The eligibility criteria for the programme allow graduates/postgraduates in any discipline with 50% or more marks and a minimum of 5 years of work experience in the relevant sector. The last date to apply is October 31, 2022, and the course will commence on November 10, 2022.

To know more about the programme, click here or email: inquiry-blp@iima.ac.in

IIMA is recognized as India’s top management school and one of the best business schools in the world. IIMA educates and nurtures leaders of institutions and entrepreneurial organizations across the world. The Institute has an immaculate reputation built over 6 decades of excellence and meritocracy. The Institute’s strengths are its committed and talented faculty, goodwill of global recruiters supported by a global diaspora of alumni in positions of responsibilities and an iconic campus. https://iima.ac.in/

Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC) is internationally recognized as the leading aeronautics and aviation university in Europe, providing a broad range of training, studies and research activities. ENAC is also known internationally for its training of ATPL and MPL pilots for airlines including Air France, Easyjet, Transavia, Sichuan Airline, China Eastern, Shanghai Airline, Lao Airline, Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc.

https://www.enac.fr/en

