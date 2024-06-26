New SIM Card Rules: TRAI Implements Safety Measures from 1st July - Here is What You Need to Know

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRIA) has revised rules to enhance customer safety. Changes are forthcoming for SIM card regulations, specifically in Mobile Number Portability (MNP) rules to combat SIM swap fraud.

In case of a stolen or damaged SIM card, there's a new waiting period. Previously, a replacement SIM was swiftly provided at the store. Now, the locking period has been extended to 7 days. Users must wait for this duration before receiving a new SIM card, a measure enforced under the updated MNP rules.

TRAI made this call to thwart fraudulent activities. Instances of numbers being activated on alternative SIM cards post-theft prompted this change, aiming to mitigate online scams. A notification was issued by TRAI in March regarding this development. SIM swapping involves activating a number on a different SIM card. To deter such occurrences, the duration for SIM swapping has been extended, preventing the activation of the same number on another SIM card.

