New study evaluates the effectiveness of cranberries in preventing urinary tract infections

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/NewsVoir): Cranberry products have long been popular for their potential to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs). A new comprehensive study analyzed the results of multiple randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to determine the effectiveness of cranberries in preventing UTIs.

The study published in Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2023, which included 50 RCTs involving 8,857 participants, found that cranberry contain proanthocydins (PACs) that hinder bacteria from adhering to bladder walls, such as juice, tablets, or capsules, can reduce the occurrence of UTIs in specific groups. Women with recurrent UTIs, children with UTIs, and individuals susceptible to UTIs following bladder interventions, such as bladder radiotherapy, experienced a decrease in UTIs when consuming cranberry products.

It is important to note that cranberry products are not a replacement for antibiotics or probiotics in treating UTIs.

Kavita Devgan, a leading Dietitian, holistic health consultant and an eminent writer said, "According to the researchers the high level of compounds PACs in cranberries help lower the adhesion of certain bacteria to the urinary-tract walls. Without adhesion bacteria cannot infect the mucosal surface of the urinary tract, helping thus in fighting off infections. So basically, cranberry PACs don't kill the bacteria like an antibiotic, but rather interfere with the initial step in the infection process. This means that fewer antibiotics would ultimately be needed because these infections are prevented from occurring. Fewer antibiotics means less damage to good probiotic gut bacteria and reduced antibiotic resistance development."

"Cranberries can provide a tasty, effective solution to get out of the UTI conundrum and help keep a lid on frequent, debilitating UTI's," added Devgan.

Sumit Saran, India Representative of US Cranberries said, "India is a growing market for US Cranberries. Consumption is increasing rapidly as more and more consumers get aware of the taste and health benefits of cranberries. US cranberries in India are commonly available in dried or in juice form. It can be easily bought from major e-commerce platforms or leading retailers across the country."

