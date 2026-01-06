Neworld Developers receives ICICI Bank approval for Northern Hills, reinforcing Buyer Confidence in North Goa Extension

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: Neworld Developers has announced that ICICI Bank has granted project approval for its landmark development, Northern Hills, a nature-inspired gated residential community located in the North Goa Extension region near Mopa. The approval marks a key institutional endorsement for the project and strengthens buyer confidence in one of Goa's emerging residential corridors.

Project approvals from leading banks such as ICICI Bank are widely regarded as a critical trust benchmark in the real estate sector. The approval process involves comprehensive due diligence across land titles, statutory permissions, project documentation, and the developer's financial and execution capabilities. For homebuyers and investors, such approvals provide an added layer of assurance around legal clarity, financial soundness, and project credibility.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Sisodiya, Founder & CEO, Neworld Developers, said, "ICICI Bank's approval for Northern Hills is an important validation of the project's legal due diligence, planning discipline, and governance framework. In today's market, buyers increasingly rely on institutional checks to assess project credibility. This approval reinforces our commitment to transparency and responsible development."

Northern Hills has received RERA approval, marking a key milestone. Spanning 51 acres and has been conceptualised as a nature-led, gated community that integrates open green landscapes with thoughtfully planned residential infrastructure. The project has previously strengthened its development framework through the onboarding of UHA London as the Architect and Design Partner, bringing global design sensibilities to the master planning and spatial execution, and 7 Ocean as the Wellness Partner, contributing a structured wellness and fitness ecosystem aligned with holistic living principles.

Located near the Mopa International Airport, Northern Hills benefits from improved regional connectivity while offering residents a sense of privacy and environmental balance. As buyer preferences continue to shift toward secure, gated residential formats in emerging locations, North Goa Extension is witnessing rising interest from end-users and long-term investors seeking planned communities with strong governance standards.

Neworld Developers has, through its recent announcements, positioned Northern Hills as a holistic living destination that combines nature, wellness, and modern planning. The latest approval represents another step in the project's progression toward execution, aligning with the company's focus on transparency, compliance, and sustainable value creation.

Neworld Developers is a real estate development company focused on creating thoughtfully planned, future-ready residential communities. With an emphasis on regulatory compliance, institutional credibility, and long-term value creation, the company aims to address evolving lifestyle preferences through responsible development practices. Northern Hills is Neworld Developers' flagship project in the North Goa Extension region near Mopa.

