Next Milestone for the Leica M-System Leica M EV1 - the first M-Camera with an integrated electronic viewfinder

Wetzlar, [Germany], November 6: With the new Leica M EV1, Leica Camera has reached the next milestone in its history and is introducing a new segment in the Leica M-System. In addition to the digital and analogue M-Camera with an optical rangefinder, the company is welcoming a new member to the M family in the form of an M-Camera with an integrated electronic viewfinder (EVF). The Leica M EV1 combines the advantages of an EVF with the traditional values of the M-System. Not only does it make joining the world of M photography easier, it also enables reliable and comfortable focusing irrespective of visual acuity - in particular when using the fast Leica Summilux and Noctilux lenses at very shallow depths of field, and when composing images with ultra wide-angle, telephoto and macro lenses.

As a photography pioneer, Leica Camera AG has been bravely treading new paths for 100 years now. As the first series-produced 35mm camera, the Leica I revolutionised photography back in 1925. The Leica M is considered its successor and exemplifies the essence of the Leica philosophy like no other. With iconic design, precision craftsmanship "Made in Germany", and uncompromising quality, it has embodied the values and legacy of the brand for over 70 years by harnessing innovation and forward-looking technology. Since its introduction, the Leica M has been systematically refined with each new generation. In 2006, Leica transported the soul of the analogue M-Camera to the digital age with the M8. The current models - such as the M11 Monochrom with its black-and-white sensor, the M11-D with no display, the M11-P with Content Credentials Technology, and the analogue M6, MP and M-A - all demonstrate the ingenuity and individuality of the M-System.

By introducing an EVF to the M-Camera, Leica is fulfilling a frequent customer request and expanding the range of applications for seasoned M users. Thanks to its intuitive operation, new customers will also find it easier to delve into the world of the M-System.

The image in the Leica M EV1's viewfinder is shown exactly as it will be when the shutter snaps - in line with the lens used, focal length, and aperture. The direct preview of the field of view and plane of focus is very advantageous, especially when it comes to composing images with ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The precise real-time exposure preview provides additional certainty and unleashes new creative possibilities through targeted under- and overexposure. With the integrated diopter compensation, the viewfinder can be adapted to the user's own visual acuity. A setting wheel allows an adjustment between -4 and +2 diopters.

The high-resolution 5.76 megapixel EVF provides brilliant image quality with exceptional clarity and natural color rendering. If desired, relevant exposure data - such as shutter speed, ISO, and exposure value - can be shown around the image, which remains completely uncovered. The automatic switch between the viewfinder and touch panel is supported by an eye sensor.

The integrated focus assist, already found in other Leica cameras, is particularly user-friendly. Focus peaking highlights the active plane of focus with overlaid color, allowing precise adjustment of the desired image area in real time. The focus zoom also makes manual focusing easier by means of two freely selectable magnification factors, either automatically by turning the focus ring or manually via one of the function buttons. This enables precise focusing, in particular when using fast lenses at a shallow depth of field and in the macro range. The lever at the front of the camera, which is used in rangefinder M-Cameras to preview bright-line frames, has been given a useful function on the Leica M EV1: This control can be assigned to one of the focus assists or the 1.3x or 1.8x digital zoom. With a simple touch to the right or left, the focus assist can be activated or deactivated quickly and comfortably as the situation requires.

The M EV1 continues the M-Camera's long tradition of timeless, functional, and iconic design. Handmade in Germany using high-quality materials, it speaks the familiar, clear and cultivated design language of an M. The leatherette covering featuring a diamond pattern and the purist front deliberately set it apart from the traditional rangefinder M-Camera.

The new M-Camera has been engineered based on the Leica M11 and its full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, which is admired for its precise color rendering, impressive detail resolution, high dynamic range, and excellent noise behavior. Images can be saved in either DNG or JPEG format at a resolution of 60, 36, or 18 megapixels. The Maestro III chip processes image data at the highest resolution quickly and saves it either on the 64 GB internal memory or an SD card. Thanks to seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cable, the camera can be quickly and conveniently connected with the Leica FOTOS App. Images can also be sent to smartphones energy efficiently in the background using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Just like the M11-P and M11-D, the new Leica M EV1 supports Content Credentials. With this groundbreaking technology by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), a digital signature is added to images, which verifies their origins and any post-processing in a tamper-proof manner.

100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century

In 2025, Leica Camera AG will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, which was first presented to the public at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. As the first 35mm still camera to be mass-produced, it exceeded all expectations. With its compact and handy format, it opened up a whole range of new photographic applications. All around the globe, Leica Camera AG is celebrating 100 years of continuous camera production and the camera that revolutionised the world of photography, under the motto "100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century". Cultural projects and extraordinary special-edition products will be launched throughout the year at international events organised by the Leica national subsidiaries in the major cities of Dubai, Milan, New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The anniversary week, which took place at the company's headquarters in Wetzlar in June, marked the high point of the celebrations. On top of that, visitors can look forward to top-class exhibitions in the worldwide network of Leica Galleries with works by outstanding photographers.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theatre segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

The Leica M EV1 is now available worldwide at Leica Stores, including the Leica Store India (Mumbai and Delhi). The recommended retail price is Rs. 8,80,000.

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the official partner with Leica Camera for its operations in India, with a registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as the exclusive Leica authorised distributor for India and operates the only Leica Stores in India, located in Mumbai and New Delhi.

