NGO Muskaan Dreams Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

New Delhi (India), April 27: Muskaan Dreams has been a Great Place To Work® Certified in India (Apr 2023-Apr 2024)! The certification recognizes Muskaan Dreams’ commitment to creating a positive work environment and nurturing its employees’ growth and development. The organization’s inclusive culture, strong leadership, and focus on employee well-being were among the factors that contributed to the certification.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Abhishek Dubey, Founder of Muskaan Dreams, said, “We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work in the social impact space. At Muskaan Dreams, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we strive to create an environment where they can grow, learn, and thrive. This certification is a testament to our commitment to building a workplace culture that fosters collaboration, creativity, and excellence.”

He added, “As we continue to expand our reach and impact, we are committed to investing in our people and creating opportunities for their personal and professional growth. We believe that our employees’ success is the key to our organization’s success, and we will continue to prioritize their well-being and development.”

In India, the Great Place to Work as an institute partner with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceCultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

ABOUT MUSKAAN DREAMS

Muskaan Dreams is a pioneering edtech NGO in India that is making a significant difference in the lives of students from marginalized communities dedicated to bridging the digital gap in learning and transforming education for students of marginalized communities who attend public schools. The organization’s mission is to provide digital access to underprivileged children who often lack access to technology and educational resources.

The organization’s work has had a transformative impact on the lives of many children from marginalized communities in India. By providing access to technology and digital education, Muskaan Dreams is breaking down barriers and empowering students to reach their full potential. Through their efforts, they are not only transforming education but also creating a more equitable and inclusive society.

