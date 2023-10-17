NH Studioz Paves the Way for Doordarshan’s Grand Revival, Embarks on a New Chapter of Content Synergy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: NH Studioz, one of India’s premier content houses with a colossal copyright library of over 2500+ feature films, has been awarded the tender and entered into a landmark agreement with Doordarshan (DD), India’s pioneering and most widely watched television channel. In a significant move that marks a new era of content synergy, NH Studioz has leased slots on DD for a two-year period, taking complete ownership of Daily Afternoon slots from 1pm to 4pm and Weekend Prime time slots from 8pm onwards. They will be taking care of the entire Programming, Advertising Sales, Marketing, and Promotions.

The agreement includes exclusive programming, advertising sales, marketing, and promotional responsibilities. Doordarshan, with its historical significance as India’s first and oldest television channel, boasts an unparalleled reach. The channel’s cultural impact, strategic placement on all platforms, government partnership, and emotional connect with viewers from diverse demographics make it the ideal platform for NH Studioz to expand its reach and engage with audiences nationwide.

Shreyans Hirawat, Director of NH Studioz, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Doordarshan represents a historic moment for NH Studioz. We are excited to bring our extensive content library and programming expertise to DD’s platform, and we look forward to providing captivating entertainment to viewers across the nation.”

NH Studioz’s decision to collaborate with Doordarshan aligns with DD’s aggressive approach to revitalising its platform with new and engaging content. Recent initiatives by DD include shows by renowned creators like Subhash Ghai (“Janaki”) and Shilpa Shetty (“Yoga”) and a collaboration with Netflix for “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

NH Studioz sees this partnership with Doordarshan as a significant step in shaping the future of entertainment in India. It combines the strength of NH Studioz’s vast content library and programming expertise with Doordarshan’s historic presence, wide reach, and enduring cultural significance. Together, they aim to provide engaging content to viewers across the nation, from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets to cultural and festive occasions, reinforcing Doordarshan’s position as an integral part of Indian families.

With a history of delivering exceptional cinematic experiences, NH Studioz has established itself as a major contributor to the programming of leading movie channels like Star Gold, Zee Cinema, and Set Max, consistently accounting for impressive programming of their content. The studio’s diverse film library, spanning from classics of the 1950s to contemporary releases in 2023, caters to audiences of all demographics and features the biggest names in Indian cinema, including icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more. NH Studioz boasts a vibrant social media presence, with an engaged audience viewing approximately 50 million hours monthly across 33 channels, serving a subscriber base of 35 million users.

