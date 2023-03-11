NIIT announces 2nd edition of EdTech Growth Summit to Build Next Gen Leaders of India

Following on the success of the first edition of its EdTech Growth Summit in 2022, NIIT Ltd, a leading global talent development corporation, has announced the second edition of the EdTech Growth Summit. Aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the education ecosystem, the Summit will be organised virtually on March 14, 2023. Selected start-ups from the Growth Summit will get an opportunity to present their business plans to investors and the NIIT Group at the Growthcamp to be organised at the NIIT University in Neemrana from 5th to 7th April 2023. After the success of the 1st edition, the 2nd edition of the NIIT EdTech Growth Summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats besides providing start-up founders with networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers. The EdTech Growth Summit is a one of its kind event by NIIT, designed to support India's promising EdTech start-ups as they look to scale up and deliver value to their stakeholders. The summit will feature power-packed sessions anchored by India's top EdTech founders, investors, and industry experts, such as Kunal Bahl, Co-founder AceVector Group & Titan Capital, KK Natarajan, Co-founder - MindTree, Mela Ventures, Alakh Pandey, Co-founder - Physicswallah, Shradha Sharma, Founder - YourStory, Ashwin Damera, Founder - Emeritus, Eruditus, Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder - Knolskape, Rajendra Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder of NIIT Group; and Vijay K Thadani, Co-Founder of NIIT Group.

The 1st edition of the Edtech Growth Program, 2022 saw success with founders benefiting from interacting with peers and mentorship from industry veterans as well as start-ups receiving Microsoft Founders' Hub benefits worth up to Rs. 1.6 crore. Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-founder, NIIT Group, said, "Driven by our commitment to bridge the skills demand gap and foster a future-ready workforce, we are pleased to announce the second edition of the EdTech Growth Summit. The summit will bring together the brightest minds in the industry and provide a platform to ideate on the role of technology in shaping the future of education and skills. With decades of experience in the learning and skilling space, the NIIT Group is excited to host this event, enabling Edtech leaders, investors, and industry experts to share their insights and exchange ideas on the challenges and opportunities in the sector. We remain dedicated to supporting the education and upskilling ecosystem in the country and are confident that this summit will contribute towards creating a more innovative and entrepreneurial environment in the space." With a focus on the latest trends and innovations in education and upskilling, the EdTech Growth summit will allow the attendees to get a deep insight into scaling a sustainable EdTech start-up from top investors, and to learn the actionable strategies from founders who have built and exited highly successful start-ups on being a market leader. The NIIT Group has been truly committed to empowering the EdTech ecosystem in the country to help create a talent pool that can implement innovative solutions for the overall development of the country. With a strong balance sheet, NIIT continues to look for opportunities to invest in innovative companies to build significant value for its customers partners and stakeholders. Over the last 18 months, NIIT has announced three investments including the acquisition of USA-based St. Charles Consulting Group, the acquisition of a 90 per cent stake in India-based RPS Consulting over two tranches, and growth investment in Singapore-based Knolskape Solutions. Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NIIT University provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised to meet the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach. For more information, participation and registration for the 2nd NIIT EdTech Growth Summit 2023, click here: https://edtechgrowthsummit.niituniversity.in

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor