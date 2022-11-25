NIIT Digital wins Best E-Learning Platform Award by ASSOCHAM

NIIT Limited, a global talent development corporation and leading provider of managed training services, has been recognized as the Best E-Learning Platform by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). The award was given to NIIT Digital for its contribution to the technology training sector at the ASSOCHAM Futuristic Technologies & 7th Technology Excellence Awards ceremony in Kolkata. NIIT Digital is a Learner Experience Platform which has been playing an integral role in connecting corporate and individual learners seamlessly. It has successfully enabled an environment for improving learning, effectiveness, and efficiency through live interactive learning and mentoring sessions. With the aim to provide deep learning, NIIT Digital not only provides new age, online, instructor-led tech programmes, but also provides placement assurance to truly transform the lives of the learners. Delivered in an interactive format, the platform assists in bridging the gap between the needs of the tech industry and the job readiness of learners. For the last 40 years, NIIT has played a key role in shaping the growth of the Indian IT sector by creating a skilled manpower pool as per global industry requirements. Established in 1981 with a mission of bringing people and computers together, NIIT today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. The company offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises, and Institutions in over 30 countries and has impacted over 35 million learners.

Speaking on the recognition, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head at NIIT Digital, said, "We at NIIT are honoured to receive this award that acknowledges NIIT Digital's efforts in transforming education through technology. We are constantly working to provide outcome-driven and technology led learning and training programs that are aligned with the industry's ever-changing requirements. This award reinforces our vision of enabling learners with live interactive sessions and mentoring throughout their training and learning cycle." Congratulating NIIT on the occasion, Perminder Jeet Kaur, Senior Director, East and North-East, ASSOCHAM, said, "We congratulate NIIT Digital for winning the 'Best E-Learning Platform award' for their remarkable role in shaping the training sector of the country through their innovative learning solutions and the new-age technologies. This award is an acknowledgment of NIIT's commitment towards creating industry ready talent for the future. We wish them all the best in curating more such revolutionary learning solutions in the times to come as well."

The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) is the oldest apex chamber of the country. It has been regularly engaging itself with the policy makers, education bodies, social organizations, international agencies, Institutes of Excellence to bring the desired reforms in the education sector for building an eco-system of sustainability both socially and economically. The apex chamber has undertaken many initiatives to bring reforms in education especially in the country's need to improve quality from early year on, the gross enrollment ratio in higher education, employability and skill development.

