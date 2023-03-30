New Delhi [India], March 30 (/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, has been recognized as the 'Best Digital Adoption Partner for Indian Enterprises' at the 11th Edition Future of L&D Summit & Awards 2023 held by UBS Forums. This prestigious recognition has been awarded to NIIT's Enterprise Business India division for its commitment to provide innovative and cutting-edge upskilling and reskilling solutions to help businesses stay competitive in today's ever-changing market. The award was received by Nilanjan Kar, Sr. Vice President, NIIT Ltd. at a recent ceremony held in Mumbai.

NIIT's Enterprise Business India division works with enterprises across sectors to solve complex talent and workforce capability-related challenges. Its purpose-built, outcome-driven, and practitioner-led learning interventions have helped many orgzations build a contemporary workforce in technology, digital, business and customer-facing roles.

Speaking on this recognition, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President - Enterprise Business India, NIIT Ltd. said, "NIIT is at the forefront of driving growth and innovation for enterprises across multiple industries, leveraging the power of technology. With a deep focus on engineering, manufacturing, consumer businesses, and healthcare, NIIT is committed to enabling significant performance improvement by enhancing technology capabilities, promoting cognitive thinking, building sustainable talent pipelines, and unlocking the full potential of its people to maximize workplace productivity. We, at NIIT, are delighted to be recognized as a leader in digital adoption at scale and provide comprehensive solutions to businesses seeking to enhance their technology capabilities. Through its cutting-edge programs and training initiatives, NIIT empowers individuals and orgzations to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, NIIT enables businesses to achieve long-term success and sustainable growth."

The award is a testament to NIIT's commitment to narrowing down the skills-demand gap across industries through its talent-building and training initiatives. With a deep understanding of the needs of businesses across sectors, NIIT is well-positioned to drive digital transformation for orgzations across the country and beyond.

The 11th Edition Future of Learning and Development Summit & Awards 2023 by UBS Forums is a premier event that brings together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the field of learning and development. It recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations in the field of learning and development.

*Please note: The Future of L&D Summit and Awards 2023 is an event orgzed by UBS Forums that aims to create and bring around transformational leadership for individuals and industry, and in no manner is related to NIIT Ltd.

