Nippon Paint India Strengthens Its Green Building Leadership with New 'Beyond Paint' Innovations at IGBC Mumbai 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: As a founding member of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Nippon Paint India continues to drive sustainability in the construction ecosystem with solutions rooted in environmental responsibility and performance excellence.

At IGBC Mumbai 2025, Nippon Paint India unveiled its latest Sustainable Surface Engineering Solutions, marking a powerful step toward enabling climate-positive and future-ready buildings across the country. The launch demonstrated how advanced coatings can go Beyond Paint to deliver measurable impact in the urban landscape.

Unveiled during the event by Mr. Mark Titus, President - Decorative Business, Nippon Paint India, along with Mr. Shekar Reddy C., National Vice Chairman - CII IGBC, the portfolio reflects the company's commitment to elevating building efficiency while supporting green certification frameworks.

Key Offerings Showcased:

* Cool Tec Solution: Innovative heat-reflective coating system that helps lower surface and indoor temperatures

* Jiki Art: Designer-inspired finishes that combine artistic expression with durable surface protection

* N-Shield Protective Films: Smart architectural film solutions enabling long-lasting protection and easier refurbishments

These technologies empower architects, consultants, and developers to reduce energy consumption, improve occupant comfort, and extend building life cycles - all while meeting sustainable building criteria such as IGBC, LEED, and GRIHA.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Mark Titus, President - Decorative Business, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Business) commented, "At Nippon Paint, sustainability has always guided our innovation. This new portfolio showcases how surface engineering can improve efficiency, comfort, and longevity while reducing environmental impact. IGBC Mumbai offers the perfect platform to reinforce our commitment to creating greener, cooler, and smarter buildings for India."

Nippon Paint India is part of NIPSEA Group - Asia's No.1 and the world's 4th largest paint and coatings manufacturer. With strong innovation leadership backed by GreenCo and GreenPro recognitions, the company offers solutions across decorative coatings, waterproofing, construction chemicals, and protective technologies that help build a more sustainable future.

