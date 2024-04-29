NIQ Announces Inaugural 'NIQ Founders Pitch Slam' Competition for Emerging CPG Brands in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: NIQ, a leading provider of innovative data and analytics solutions, has launched its first annual NIQ Founders Pitch Slam competition, bringing together some of the emerging Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands. The competition will challenge a select group of founders to pitch their companies to industry insiders and business leaders, with the assistance of NIQ data experts.

This unique competition will provide brands with access to NIQ data experts to help tell their stories through the lens of best-in-class data and analytics. Four finalists will compete for the chance to win 1-year free access to the NIQ data, worth $30,000.

"We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds in the CPG industry and offer a platform for innovative brands to present their ideas. It would be inspiring to witness entrepreneurs introducing innovative products aimed at making an impact in the CPG sector and addressing significant market challenges," stated Pallavi Suresh, Executive Director for SMB at NIQ in India. "This competition isn't just about winning; it's an opportunity for brands to leave their mark and reshape the CPG landscape."

The eligibility criteria for this competition are open to brands with total annual retail sales below $30 million in 2023, spanning one or more qualifying CPG categories. Validated by comprehensive data from NIQ databases for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, entrants must meet these criteria to participate.

With forty-eight qualifying categories encompassing a diverse array of FMCG product groups, including personal care, food & beverage, confectionery, home care, fabric care, and more, brands from various segments have the opportunity to showcase their potential and vie for the top honors. Products must be currently available for sale in India. This opportunity is open to all CPG brands meeting these qualifications and does not require a prior relationship with NIQ.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insightsdelivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platformsNIQ delivers the Full View™.

NIQ is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399751/NIQ_PitchSlam_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399752/Pallavi_Suresh_NIQ.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor