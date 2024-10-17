Nirmala Sitharaman on official visit to Mexico to explore trade corporation between India-Mexico

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, arrived in Mexico on Thursday for an official visit to Mexico and the USA.

The minister was welcomed at Guadalajara Airport, also known as Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (GDL), by India's Ambassador to Mexico, Pankaj Sharma, marking her maiden visit to the country. The trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Mexico, with a focus on trade, investment, technology, and innovation.

Sitharaman's visit, scheduled from October 17 to 20, will involve interactions with political and business leaders from various sectors in both Guadalajara and Mexico City.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this trip reflects the growing economic and trade relations between the two nations.

"The Union Finance Minister will engage with political and business leaders from different sectors in Guadalajara and Mexico City with a focus to explore further collaboration in #trade, #investment, #technology, #innovation, and #DPI, leading to deepening of bilateral relations between #IndiaMexico" said the ministry in a social media post on 'X'.

The visit will commence in Guadalajara, known as the 'Silicon Valley' of Mexico due to its flourishing technology ecosystem. In Guadalajara, the Union Finance Minister will chair a Tech Leaders' Roundtable, which will bring together global technology leaders, including representatives from major Indian IT companies that operate in the region.

The discussions will focus on boosting cooperation in technology and innovation, with the goal of expanding collaboration between the two countries.

As part of her visit, Sitharaman will also visit the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India's leading IT firms that has a significant presence in the Mexican IT sector.

Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her Mexican counterpart, H.E. Mr. Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic relations and exploring new avenues for financial collaboration.

Additionally, she will engage with several members of the Mexican Parliament to foster parliamentary cooperation and drive economic development.

In Mexico City, the Union Finance Minister will deliver a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, featuring participation from key industry leaders from both nations.

Through this visit, India and Mexico aim to further strengthen their partnership, exploring new avenues for collaboration in various sectors and enhancing trade and investment ties.

