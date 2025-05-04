Nirmala Sitharaman to attend ADB's annual meeting in Italy

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation of officials from the Department of Economic Affairs under Ministry of Finance, to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 4 to 7.

Official delegations of the ADB Board of Governors, ADB members, and international financial institutions will attend the meetings.

The Finance Minister will participate in the Annual Meeting's focal events, such as the Governors' Business session and the Governor's Plenary Session, and will serve as a panellist in the ADB Governors' Seminar on "Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience."

On the sidelines of the ADB's 58th Annual Meeting, Finance Minister Sitharaman will also hold bilateral meetings with the Finance Ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, as well as meetings with the President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

The Union Finance Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan, meeting global think-tanks, business leaders and CEOs, and participating in a Plenary Session of the NEXT Milan Forum at the Bocconi University on "Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor