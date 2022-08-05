Nirmala Travels Commemorates 50 Years Of Excellence: A Felicitating Journey Of Unending Passion & Perseverance

August 5: Nirmala Travels is a name synonym throughout India and abroad and lists as one of the top travelling agencies supplying local and international travel services in India. Celebrating its fifty years of excellence in serving aspiring travellers with unending passion and perseverance in 2022, Nirmala Travels has been an intimately held menage business. Nirmala Travel, an officially recognized travel agency by the tourism department, Government of India and Karnataka, has retained the values of a ‘Customer First’ culture and was founded by the travel enthusiast couple, Cholpady Upendra Kamath and C. Nirmala Kamath in 1971.

Their daughter, Mrs Vathika Pai, who has been tasked with carrying forward the legacy of Nirmala Travels successfully, has managed to skyrocket the business to new heights by keeping the business green despite the ever-escalating pandemic conditions.

“With the world back to normal, Nirmala Travels is managing the surge of travel demand by suggesting all the right places to its customers to avoid any last-minute hassles during the journey. The demand is overshooting by leaps and bounds, thanks to our loyal customers, ” Mrs Vathika Pai said with an optimistic smile.

Mr Upendra Kamath and Mrs Nirmala Kamath faced challenges throughout the early stages of building Nirmala Travels into what it is today. From flexible payment schedules to making their mark in this demanding industry, Nirmala Travels has become a travel companion to travellers who wish to enjoy hassle-free trips.

The 50 years of experience that Nirmala Travels brings to the table helps inquisitive travellers curate their perfect vacation, whether group tours, leisure tours, honeymoon packages, school trips, or customized tours. Over the years, the travel agency has become a household name amongst the people of Karnataka. Recognized by the Department of Tourism, Government of India and Karnataka. All nationalized and non-nationalized institutions accept it for availing of LTC or LTF facilities.

“We have completed 50 successful years and are proud that our loyal customers have always stood with us in our journey. We know that when a customer comes to us, he is looking for the best. It is attention to the smallest of details that creates a huge difference in one’s travel experience. So, every year we have creatively designed itineraries which are immensely popular among travel enthusiasts as they cater to their need for hassle-free travel.” said Mrs Nirmala Kamath, proprietor of Nirmala Travels.

Whether handling tactical challenges during the tours or signing up agents across the cities to expand, Nirmala Kamath has been the driving force behind the company’s growth and expansion. She has gone to great lengths to ensure that the company grows faster.

Her role as a woman entrepreneur has always been to empower other women and help them gain independence. Nirmala Travels has over 40% of its workforce as women. She encouraged women to take on different responsibilities within the company. Several reputed organizations recognized her efforts during her journey. Owing to the increased demand for international travel, the company has also recently added a new wing, “Vathika International”, which caters to the needs of customers keen on travelling abroad.

